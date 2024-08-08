City Of Indian Wells Achieves Certified Autism Centertm Designation To Enhance Accessibility Measures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly announces the City of Indian Wells as a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC). As a certified organization, at least 80% of City staff completed training designed to help understand and communicate with autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

"As a compassionate community, Indian Wells is proud to have become a Certified Autism CenterTM for residents and tourists alike. This achievement underscores our commitment to embrace, understand, and support autistic individuals. As a city, we are committed to serving all those who visit here or call Indian Wells their home," says Greg Sanders, mayor of Indian Wells.

In addition to their certification, the City of Indian Wells recently marked a historic milestone in 2024, with the grand opening of Fairway Park, the community's first public park. Located on a half-acre of land near the corner of Fairway Drive and Eldorado Drive, the park features desert landscaping, a walking path, shaded trees, and embodies the natural beauty and tranquility of the surrounding areas.

“We're delighted to see the City of Indian Wells take this important step towards inclusivity and accessibility. By becoming a Certified Autism CenterTM, the city is not only demonstrating a commitment to better serving the autistic community but also setting a positive example for other cities to follow.,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for organizations and city services around the globe. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel , a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders



About the City of Indian Wells

Nestled in a cove of Santa Rosa Mountains, the City of Indian Wells, California, blossoms with palm trees, gardens, and lush breathtaking scenery in all directions. It features some of Greater Palm Springs' most luxurious resorts, offering world-class dining, spas, golf, tennis, and meeting facilities. World-class cultural and sporting events such as the BNP Paribas Open and a 70.3 Ironman often brings over ten thousand visitors, athletes, and epicureans to the city each year.

