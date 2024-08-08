ACB Collaborates With Wildfire Partners On Strategic Wildfire Mitigation Homeowner Rebate Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Advertising Checking Bureau, Inc.

ACB Collaborates with Wildfire Partners to Reward Boulder County Residents Up to $500 for Their Efforts towards Creating Wildfire-Resilient Communities

- Jeff Stanley, Wildfire PartnersNEW YORK, NY, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Advertising Checking Bureau, Inc. (ACB), a leading solutions provider in rebates and sales incentives services, is pleased to announce an exciting strategic partnership with Wildfire Partners, Boulder County's mitigation team which is striving to educate residents and lessen the risk of wildfires across the community.ACB and Wildfire Partners have introduced a new opportunity for Boulder County residents to protect their homes against wildfires. The Wildfire Partners Rebate Program educates the community on different mitigation tactics that can help lessen or prevent the risk of wildfires. Tactics include one or more of the following actions : Junk Your Junipers, The First Five Feet, Fences are Fuses, and Screen or Replace Your Vents. To further encourage residents to take such action, the Rebate Program will reward eligible homeowners up to $500 once the mitigation work has been completed.“Protecting our community against wildfires is an ongoing initiative at Wildfire Partners, especially as their frequency increases,” said Jeff Stanley, Special Projects Coordinator at Wildfire Partners.“As we continue to build awareness and educate our Boulder County residents, Wildfire Partners is thrilled to collaborate alongside ACB as we introduce our Wildfire Partners Rebate Program to our residents. This Program encourages homeowners to take preventative action, not only to protect their property, but also their loved ones.”As wildfires become an increasing risk in Boulder County, residents are strongly encouraged to participate in the Rebate Program. This partnership to protect the community is a shared passion and commitment by both Wildfire Partners and ACB, striving for the safety of all Boulder County residents, this season and future seasons moving forward.To learn more and to participate in the Rebate Program, homeowners can register here: Wildfire Partners Rebate Program.About Wildfire PartnersWildfire Partners is Boulder County's nationally recognized program designed to help residents prepare for wildfires. Technical and financial assistance is available to residents of the county through custom wildfire mitigation assessments, grant funding, educational programs, community events, and a free chipping program.For more information, contact Jeff Stanley, Wildfire Partners Special Projects Coordinator, at 303-441-1420 or ...Learn more at:About ACBACB is a U.S. based service provider specializing in rebates and sales incentives, catering to the channel marketing services requirements of brands, manufacturers, service providers, and their advertising agencies. For more information on ACB services on Rebates, Sales Incentive Programs, Co-op Advertising and Compliance Program Administration, please visit acbcoop or contact us at ....ACB is headquartered in New York City with client service offices in Memphis, TN and Tempe, AZ. For additional information, Contact ACB.Learn more at

