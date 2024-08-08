Mechanized Units Enhance Combat Capabilities
Date
8/8/2024 10:10:54 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
Under the training plan for 2024, mechanized units of the Land
Forces hold live-fire tactical exercises, Azernews
reports.
During the classes held at the combined-arms training range, the
focus is on enhancing the knowledge and skills of the crews.
The Azerbaijan army continues to take measures focused on
maintaining the combat training of units and the professionalism of
personnel at a constant high level.
MENAFN08082024000195011045ID1108532573
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.