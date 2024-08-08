Mechanized Units Enhance Combat Capabilities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Under the training plan for 2024, mechanized units of the Land Forces hold live-fire tactical exercises, Azernews reports.

During the classes held at the combined-arms training range, the focus is on enhancing the knowledge and skills of the crews.

The Azerbaijan continues to take measures focused on maintaining the combat training of units and the professionalism of personnel at a constant high level.

