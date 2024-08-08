Ombudsman: Armenia's Ethnic Cleansing Policy Violated Fundamental Freedoms Of Azerbaijanis
Date
8/8/2024 10:10:54 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The international community must take necessary measures to
ensure the right of Azerbaijanis deported from present-day Armenia
to return and create conditions for their safe and dignified return
to their homeland, Azernews reports, citing the
statement by Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman)
Sabina Aliyeva on the 33rd anniversary of the deportation of the
last Azerbaijanis from Armenian territory.
"This involves putting serious pressure on that country to
rectify this historical injustice.
"During various periods of history, especially in the last
century, hundreds of thousands of our compatriots were displaced
from present-day Armenia based on their ethnic identity, becoming
victims of crimes against humanity and war crimes, being brutally
killed, severely injured, taken captive, or missing. The ethnic
cleansing and hatred policies implemented by Armenia have grossly
violated the fundamental human rights and freedoms of
Azerbaijanis."
It was also noted that the Azerbaijani Ombudsman has prepared
special reports and video materials on the hate crimes and hate
speech perpetrated by Armenia against Azerbaijanis and has
submitted these to relevant international organizations.
