33 Years Passed Since Deportation Of Last Azerbaijanis From Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Today marks the 33rd anniversary of the expulsion of the last Azerbaijanis from Armenia, Azernews reports.

The Western Azerbaijan Community has issued a statement regarding this event.

The statement noted that following the expulsion of the residents of Nuvadi village in the Zangezur region by Armenian authorities using force on August 8, 1991, no Azerbaijanis remained in Armenia. Thus, the final deportation, which began in 1987 and resulted in the expulsion of 300,000 Azerbaijanis from Armenia, has concluded and remains a dark chapter in the history of humanity.

The community demands that the right to return, as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other important documents, be upheld, and that conditions be created for the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from present-day Armenian territory. The Western Azerbaijan Community calls on the international community to support the provision of security for the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenian territory, and to endorse the adoption of international acts with verification and guarantee mechanisms that are legally binding.

The community also condemned attempts at ethnic and religious discrimination concerning the right to return and emphasized the need to adhere to the principles of reciprocity and legal equality in this matter.