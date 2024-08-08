33 Years Passed Since Deportation Of Last Azerbaijanis From Armenia
8/8/2024 10:10:54 AM
Today marks the 33rd anniversary of the expulsion of the last
Azerbaijanis from Armenia, Azernews reports.
The Western Azerbaijan Community has issued a statement
regarding this event.
The statement noted that following the expulsion of the
residents of Nuvadi village in the Zangezur region by Armenian
authorities using force on August 8, 1991, no Azerbaijanis remained
in Armenia. Thus, the final deportation, which began in 1987 and
resulted in the expulsion of 300,000 Azerbaijanis from Armenia, has
concluded and remains a dark chapter in the history of
humanity.
The community demands that the right to return, as enshrined in
the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other important
documents, be upheld, and that conditions be created for the safe
and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from present-day
Armenian territory. The Western Azerbaijan Community calls on the
international community to support the provision of security for
the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenian territory, and to
endorse the adoption of international acts with verification and
guarantee mechanisms that are legally binding.
The community also condemned attempts at ethnic and religious
discrimination concerning the right to return and emphasized the
need to adhere to the principles of reciprocity and legal equality
in this matter.
