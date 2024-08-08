Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stereotactic Surgery Devices Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Stereotactic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The stereotactic surgery devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $21.43 billion in 2023 to $22.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to shift towards minimally invasive procedures, integration of robotics and automation, increased demand for precision and accuracy, improved safety profiles.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The stereotactic surgery devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $27.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising cases of cancer, ai and machine learning integration, expansion to new medical specialties, rise in geriatric population, customization and personalization in treatments.

Growth Driver Of The Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market

The increasing number of Parkinson's disease and epilepsy are expected to boost the growth of the stereotactic surgical device market going forward. Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative illness that causes involuntary shaking, sluggish movement, and stiff, inflexible muscles, whereas epilepsy is a neurological ailment that affects the brain and renders patients more susceptible to experiencing recurring, unprovoked seizures. Stereotactic surgical devices are used to treat movement disorders, epilepsy, pain, and psychiatry, as well as Parkinson's disease.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the stereotactic surgery devices market include Alliance Oncology, Micromar Industria Commercio Ltda., Adeor Medical AG, Monteris Medical Holding AG, Inomed Medizintechnik GmbH.

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the stereotactic surgical device market. Major companies operating in the stereotactic surgical device market are developing innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: Gamma Knife, Line Accelerator (LINAC) Machines, Proton Beam, CyberKnife

2) By Application: Brain Tumor Treatment, Arteriovenous Malformations Treatment, Parkinsons Disease, Epilepsy, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Laboratories

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the stereotactic surgery devices market in 2023. The regions covered in the stereotactic surgery devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Definition

A stereotactic surgical device is a technology that employs a set of three coordinates to precisely locate brain parts while the head is in a fixed position. It is used in stereotactic surgery to implant things into the brain, such as medications or hormones.

Stereotactic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Stereotactic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on stereotactic surgery devices market size , stereotactic surgery devices market drivers and trends, stereotactic surgery devices market major players, stereotactic surgery devices competitors' revenues, stereotactic surgery devices market positioning, and stereotactic surgery devices market growth across geographies. The stereotactic surgery devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

