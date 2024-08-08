In-Vitro Lung Model Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The in-vitro lung model market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.37 billion in 2023 to $0.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, increased focus on personalized medicine, growing interest in drug repurposing, emphasis on precision medicine approaches, growing awareness of environmental health risks.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The in-vitro lung model market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to drug development needs, rise in preclinical testing, increasing awareness of respiratory toxicology, focusing on regenerative medicine, growing environmental concerns, increasing geriatric populations.

Growth Driver Of The In-Vitro Lung Model Market

The increase in clinical studies is expected to propel the growth of the in vitro lung model market going forward. Clinical trials refer to research studies that test how well new medical approaches work in people. The increase in clinical studies is driven by the growing need for advanced medical treatments, rising healthcare demands, and the pursuit of innovative solutions to complex health issues. In vitro lung models help in clinical trials by providing a controlled environment to study the effects of substances on lung tissue, aiding in drug testing, toxicity assessment, disease modeling, and understanding disease mechanisms.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the in-vitro lung model market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza Group AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Major companies operating in the invitro lung model market are developing 3D respiratory tissue models to enhance their models' physiological relevance and complexity. 3D respiratory tissue models are created by culturing selected respiratory cells in a specialized environment, allowing them to assemble into a three-dimensional structure miming the respiratory system's function and morphology, providing a more physiologically relevant platform for research and drug testing.

Segments:

1) By Type: Two-Dimensional (2D) Model, Three-Dimensional (3D) Model

2) By Application: Drug Discovery And Toxicology Studies, Physiological Research, Three-Dimensional (3D) Model Development, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Academic Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the in-vitro lung model market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the in-vitro lung model market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

In-Vitro Lung Model Market Definition

An In-Vitro lung model is a scientific construct designed to imitate the cellular, structural, and functional properties of the human lung in a controlled laboratory environment. These models enable researchers to investigate illness development, discover biomarkers, and assess treatment efficacy. They are useful tools for better understanding lung biology, developing therapies, and improving health outcomes.

In-Vitro Lung Model Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The In-Vitro Lung Model Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on in-vitro lung model market size, in-vitro lung model market drivers and trends, in-vitro lung model market major players, in-vitro lung model competitors' revenues, in-vitro lung model market positioning, and in-vitro lung model market growth across geographies. The in-vitro lung model market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

