Irradiation Sterilization Services Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.39 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 13.5%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The irradiation sterilization services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.34 billion in 2023 to $2.65 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to medical industry growth, regulatory standards, technological advancements, pharmaceutical and biotechnology growth, and food safety concerns.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The irradiation sterilization services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure, the expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, technological innovations, regulatory pressures, rising awareness of food safety, and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growth Driver Of The Irradiation Sterilization Services Market

The increasing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections is expected to propel the growth of the irradiation sterilization services market going forward. Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) are infections that patients acquire while receiving medical treatment in a healthcare facility, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, and outpatient clinics, typically not present or incubating at admission but developing within a defined period afterward. The increasing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections is due to antibiotic resistance, inadequate infection control measures, and the growing complexity of medical procedures. Irradiation sterilization services are used in healthcare to prevent healthcare-associated infections by ensuring medical instruments and surfaces are free from harmful microorganisms.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the irradiation sterilization services market include 3M Company, Steris plc, Röchling SE & Co. KG, Getinge AB, Sotera Health, Sterigenics N.V., Scapa Group Ltd., IBA Industrial.

Major companies operating in the irradiation sterilization services market are developing innovative products, such as cloud-based comprehensive disinfection technology solutions, to serve customers with advanced features better. Cloud-based comprehensive disinfection technology solutions refer to systems that use the power of the cloud to manage and optimize disinfection processes in facilities such as hospitals.

Segments:

1) By Type: Onsite Sterilization Services, Offsite Sterilization Services

2) By Technology: Gamma Irradiation, X-Ray Irradiation, E-Beam Irradiation

3) By Application: Medical Instruments, Drug, Food And Laboratory, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the irradiation sterilization services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the irradiation sterilization services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Irradiation Sterilization Services Market Definition

Irradiation sterilization services refer to the professional use of ionizing radiation to sterilize medical devices, pharmaceuticals, food products, and other materials. This process involves exposing products to controlled doses of radiation to destroy microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and spores, ensuring the items are free of contaminants and safe for use or consumption.

Irradiation Sterilization Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Irradiation Sterilization Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on irradiation sterilization services market size, irradiation sterilization services market drivers and trends, irradiation sterilization services market major players, irradiation sterilization services competitors' revenues, irradiation sterilization services market positioning, and irradiation sterilization services market growth across geographies. The irradiation sterilization services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

