WESTERN AIR TO BEGIN DIRECT FLIGHTS BETWEEN FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND AND FORT LAUDERDALE AUGUST 22, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GRAND BAHAMA, Bahamas, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Air, The Bahamas based commercial airline announces the launch of daily, direct flights between Freeport, Grand Bahama and Fort Lauderdale Florida. The highly anticipated route begins Thursday, August 22, 2024 and will mark the airline's second route connecting South Florida with the islands of The Bahamas. With a brief flight time of approximately 25 minutes, Western Air's direct flights will offer both frequency and easy accessibility for Grand Bahama and South Florida residents seeking to enjoy a close, affordable getaway. Free checked bags are included up to 40 lbs.

Western Air operates daily jet flights between Grand Bahama and Fort Lauderdale, Nassau and Fort Lauderdale, Freeport, Abaco, Exuma, Eleuthera, San Andros, Congo Town, Bimini, and Cat Island.

Continue Reading

Continuing in its trademark ticket flexibility, all Western Air tickets are valid for one year with the freedom to adjust your travel plans anytime without penalty or change fees. Flights departing from Freeport, will operate from Western Air's private passenger terminal at Grand Bahama International Airport which was newly reconstructed and reopened one year ago, after significant damage from Hurricane Dorian in 2019. The bright, new state-of-the-art passenger facility brings relaxed comfort to the Western Air travel experience in and out of Grand Bahama.

Grand Bahama, the northern most island in The Bahamas boasts ecological wonders, stunning beaches, vibrant culture, native foods and a variety of activities for all visitors, be it solo travelers, sport enthusiasts, nature lovers, couples or families. South Florida will now have a new flight alternative to make visiting Grand Bahama an island breeze.

ABOUT WESTERN AIR

Founded in

September 2000, Western Air is the largest privately owned airline in The

Bahamas

operating daily jet service between

Nassau

and Grand Bahama, Abaco, Exuma, Cat Island, Eleuthera, Bimini, Congo Town, San Andros and

Fort Lauderdale. The airline also offers on demand charters throughout the

Caribbean, Central &

South America

&

the United States. Western Air operates a uniformed fleet of Embraer ERJ145 LRs & XRs, one class cabin, 50-seater jets and has a team of over 260+ employees. The airline holds the best on-time record in the region and operates its own passenger terminals & full-service maintenance facilities located in San Andros and

Grand Bahama. For more information, please visit

.

SOURCE Western Air Limited