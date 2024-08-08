Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.59 billion in 2023 to $15.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to brand differentiation, product visibility, regulatory compliance and labeling requirements, consumer convenience, sustainability initiatives.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $19.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing adoption in beverage industry, rise in e-commerce packaging, focus on recyclability, emergence of smart packaging, globalization and standardization.

Growth Driver Of The Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market

The increasing demand in the food and beverage industry is expected to boost the growth of the stretch sleeve and shrink sleeve label markets going forward. The food and beverage industry refers to all businesses that handle the processing, packaging, and distribution of uncooked food. Stretch sleeve labels and shrink sleeve labels are frequently utilized in the food and beverage industries for packaging and branding, these labels are composed of a flexible material that can be stretched or shrunk to fit tightly around a container, providing 360-degree visibility.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market include Berry Global Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Huhtamäki Oyj, Klöckner Pentaplast Group, Fuji Seal International Inc., Hammer Packaging Corp.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the stretch sleeve and shrink sleeve label market. Companies operating in the stretch sleeve and shrink sleeve label market are adopting innovative solutions to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Shrink Sleeve, Stretch Sleeve

2) By Polymer Film: Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene terephthalate glyco (PETG), Oriented Polystyrene (OPS), Polyethylene (PE), Other Polymer Films

3) By Embellishing Type: Hot Foil, Cold Foil, Other Embellishing Type

4) By Printing Technology: Rotogravure, Flexography, Digital Printing, Other Printing Technology

5) By Application: Food, Soft Drinks, Alcoholic Drinks, Cosmetics And Household, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the stretch and shrink sleeve label market in 2023. The regions covered in the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Definition

Stretch and shrink sleeve labels refers to plastic or polyester labels that wrap around the entire perimeter of a product and conform to the unique shape of the packaging. They are flexible labeling solutions that can be used for brand image, details, and product protection in a wide range of sectors.

Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market size , stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market drivers and trends, stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market major players, stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels competitors' revenues, stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market positioning, and stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market growth across geographies. The stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

