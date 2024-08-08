Passing Away Of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee A Personal Loss, Says Kerala CM Vijayan

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 8 (IANS) Kerala Chief Pinarayi Vijayan, in a heartfelt condolence message on the demise of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on Thursday, said it is with a heavy heart that he learned the passing away of his senior CPI-M colleague with whom he served in the party's Central Committee and the Politburo.

"Right from the days of his youth, he had shown exemplary organising capabilities and leadership qualities. During the semi-fascist authoritarian reign of terror in West Bengal during the 1970s, the dedication he showed to protect our party and party workers was selfless," Vijayan said in his message.

Bhattacharjee, 80, the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011, passed away at his home in Kolkata on Thursday.

Vijayan noted that as Chief Minister, Bhattacharjee laid out a clear plan for the industrialisation of West Bengal which would have led to long-lasting progress, had the Left Front continued in power.

"His dedication to democracy and secularism was evident in his actions. During tumultuous times, it became more and more evident that his commitment and dedication to the people of West Bengal knew no bounds. All through, he lived a very frugal life, becoming a role model for all those in public life, especially for us communists," he added.

Vijayan also recalled when the Centre chose to bestow the Padma Bhushan on him, he forthrightly declined the award.

"It was a testament of how true he stayed to the ideal that has always been upheld by the Communist Party, that our life in the service of the people is not for any recognition or accolade, but for the sake of humanity itself," he said.

"In this time of great grief, our thoughts are with all those who are in mourning, especially the members and sympathisers of the CPI-M in West Bengal. May his memories strengthen us to carry forward the fight to strengthen democracy, protect secularism and realise socialism. On behalf of the Government of Kerala and on my own personal behalf, I express condolences to his family and loved ones," the Chief Minister added.