Company Name: iQSTEL Inc. (Ticker IQST)

Event: Emerging Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Time: 11:25 AM – 11:55 AM (30 min) Eastern Standard Time

Location: Online

Learn more about IQSTEL current capital campaign to support a planned major acquisition and Nasdaq uplisting: Click Here to access to 8-K filed on Aug. 6th, 2024

Key Topics to be Covered in the Conference Presentation:

The company has recently announced plans to expand sales to $1 billion by FY-2027.

On August 6, 2024, the company published an extensive business plan detailing key specific steps to reach $1 billion in sales.

The key steps of this business plan will be discussed at the conference. Highlights of the key steps include:



A targeted strategic acquisition expected to add $200 million to $300 million in annual sales.

A $30 million raise in conjunction with the strategic acquisition and Nasdaq uplisting.

Organic sales expected to double existing and acquired sales.

$1 Billion Revenue Plan. New products and services sales accelerated by existing telecommunication services but with higher margins than existing telecommunication services.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, A link to the archived webcast will be released after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference:

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time-efficient manner. The conference focuses on companies in a wide range of growth sectors with strong management teams, innovative products and services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts. All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About IQSTEL (updated):

iQSTEL Inc. (OTC-QX:

IQST ) () is a US-based, multinational publicly listed company preparing for a Nasdaq up-listing with an FY2023

$144 million

revenue, and with a $290 Million Dollar Revenue forecast and a Positive Operating Income of 7 digits forecast for FY-2024. iQSTEL's mission is to serve basic human needs in today's modern world by making the necessary tools accessible regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, socioeconomic status, or identity.

iQSTEL recognizes that in today's modern world, the pursuit of the human hierarchy of needs (physiological, safety, relationship, esteem and self-actualization) is marginalized without access to ubiquitous communications, the freedom of virtual banking, clean affordable mobility and information and content. iQSTEL has 4 Business Divisions delivering accessibly to the necessary tools in today's pursuit of basic human needs: Telecommunications, Fintech, Electric Vehicles and Metaverse.



The Enhanced Telecommunications Services Division (Communications) includes VoIP, SMS, International Fiber-Optic, Proprietary Internet of Things (IoT), and a Proprietary Mobile Portability Blockchain Platform.

The Fintech Division (Financial Freedom) includes remittances services, top up services, Master Card Debit Card, a US Bank Account (No SSN required), and a Mobile App.

The Electric Vehicles (EV) Division (Mobility) offers Electric Motorcycles and plans to launch a Mid Speed Car. The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Metaverse Division (information and content) includes an enriched and immersive white label proprietary AI-Enhanced Metaverse platform to access products, services, content, entertainment, information, customer support, and more in a virtual 3D interface.

The company continues to grow and expand its suite of products and services both organically and through mergers and acquisitions.

iQSTEL has completed 12 acquisitions since

June 2018

and continues to develop an active pipeline of potential future acquisitions.

