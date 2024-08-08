375Ai Launches With First Product 375Edge

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 375ai , a leading decentralized edge data intelligence network, has officially launched with the introduction of their first product, 375edge , an advanced edge artificial intelligence (AI) node designed to collect and analyze multimodal data in real-time with unparalleled efficiency and accuracy. The devices are now available to the public for purchase with provided installation services.

375ai was created to meet the rising demand for actionable insights that can be gained from massive data sets at the edge. By leveraging AI, high-value physical locations, and decentralization, 375ai is poised

to capitalize on the $317 billion global spending IDC forecasts will be spent on edge computing by 2026.

"We are at the forefront of an AI-driven future state, which offers immense potential for both businesses and consumers to gather enormous amounts of data, derive valuable pattern insights, and generate rewards," said Harry Dewhirst, 375ai CEO and Co-Founder. "The public release of our 375edge devices, combined with an extensive North America real estate portfolio via our exclusive OUTFRONT Media partnership, uniquely positions us to capitalize on the immense market opportunity ahead."

Tracks Environmental and Traffic Data: including vehicle make, model, type, count and synchronized environmental metrics Offers Quick Deployment: users have access to to rapid installation services to help join the 375edge network across Outfront Media's 40,000 billboards in the United States

"At OUTFRONT, we have thousands of locations across the U.S., which can be used by responsible partners such as 375ai to reach seven out of 10 Americans weekly," said Andy Sriubas, OUTFRONT Media Inc. Chief Commercial Officer. "Our footprint, combined with 375ai's technology, can serve as a catalyst for the continued advancement of edge computing and connected devices."

The 375ai leadership team is composed of co-founders Harry Dewhirst, Trevor Branon, and Rob Atherton, who together have expertise across industries including advanced networking hardware and software, AI, cybersecurity, mobile advertising networks, and telecommunications. The company has raised $5 million in seed funding thus far from 6th Man Ventures , Factor , Arca , EV3 , Primal Capital , and Auros .

The 375edge devices are now available to the public for purchase . Interested parties can also sign up for early access to the 375go mobile application, estimated to go live in the next three months.

About 375ai

375ai

is a leading developer of decentralized wireless and edge infrastructure, dedicated to building the world's first and largest decentralized edge data intelligence network. With a focus on innovative AI-driven data transfer, 375ai aims to transform how data is collected, analyzed, and monetized at the edge.

