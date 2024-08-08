Liberty Healthshare Launches Mobile App

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty

HealthShare®, the country's most-comprehensive healthsharing ministry, today announced the launch of a new mobile application for its members.

The new application gives members convenient on-the-go access to their personal ShareBox and all the pertinent membership information they need.

Now, members can access their most important tool as a Liberty HealthShare member right from their phone. They can:



Review their Annual Unshared Amount

Receive ShareBox alerts

Access program-specific information

View Submitted Expenses & Medical Bills

Monitor their Sharing History

View and edit Membership Information

Submit Refer-a-Friend Referrals

Access Resources and Downloads Adjust payment information

"Often requested by members, this free app is another step toward serving their needs," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer. "We're excited to bring our members this exciting and timely tool to help them manage their healthcare journey."

The free application is available for both Apple

and Android

phones. More information about the application can be found at LibertyHealthShare/app .

Liberty HealthShare offers six affordable medical cost sharing programs

that are designed to fit the needs and budgets of individuals as well as different types and sizes of families.

The three core Liberty HealthShare sharing programs, Liberty Unite , Liberty Connect , and Liberty Essential , are excellent for singles, couples, and families. Sharing programs for singles are available with a monthly share of just $163. For couples, monthly shares start at $266. Family programs start at $513 per month.

Liberty Rise

is a sharing program for young adults without children, ages 18-29, starting out on their own or still in college. Its monthly share amount is just $122.

The Liberty Assist

sharing program was designed for people ages 65 and older who are enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B. Monthly share amounts start at just $87.

These five programs include both urgent care and mental wellness telehealth visits along with discounts for prescription drugs, dental care, vision care, and even LASIK surgery.

Liberty Freedom

is a budget-friendly, catastrophic healthcare cost-sharing program for young adults. With a monthly share of just $89 for an individual, Liberty Freedom offers support to those age 35 and younger for their eligible healthcare expenses.

Liberty HealthShare launched a new dental sharing program

on May 1 for members of its medical cost sharing programs. With monthly share amounts as low as $35, it allows members to see the licensed dentist of their choice without any network restrictions.

As Liberty HealthShare is not insurance, enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its sharing programs visit LibertyHealthShare

or call (855) 585-4237.

Liberty HealthShare

is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

SOURCE Liberty HealthShare