Samaritas To Host Dazzling Fundraiser On September 12 To Aid West Michigan Communities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 8, 2024 --Samaritasand Pinnaclehave joined forces to produce an elegant evening that West Michigan residents will relish. The Samaritas Be the Rock Gala, on September 12, is the ideal affair for those who enjoy sumptuous cuisine, fine wine, and fanciful entertainment for a great cause.

Proceeds from the gala will sustain critical services that improve the well-being of families , individuals, and communities throughout West Michigan. Tickets are $200 and available at Samaritas/BetheRock .

The Be the Rock Gala is a signature fundraiser for Samaritas that's open to all. On September 12, West Michigan's most notable business and cultural leaders will gather at this dazzling affair to raise funds and awareness of essential programs that uplift Michigan's communities. Be the Rock Gala Event Chair Lauren Davis, West Michigan Regional President for Huntington Bank will be on hand to host you. Tickets are available at Samaritas/BeTheRock.

"This year we're thinking of the Be the Rock gala as a 'homecoming' since this event has always been a special time for Samaritas to catch up with our Grand Rapids area friends," said Samaritas Interim CEO Dave Morin. "It's going to be a fun night to celebrate accomplishments and forge new partnerships for the future."

This immersive experience will blend nostalgic décor with the comfort of being among like-minded individuals who are compassionate about sustaining Michigan's social safety net for those who need comprehensive guidance and care.

With the support of Pinnacle Construction, a Founders Circle Sponsor, gala attendees will enjoy entertainment by Mainstreet Dueling Pianos . A high-spirited group known for their dynamic and interactive musical showdowns that feature a variety of music genres. David Santia , the renowned speed painter will be on-hand to transform a blank canvas into a stunning masterpiece – in a matter of seconds. Silent and live auctions will feature high-end baubles, entertainment packages and more. Plus, guests will have a chance to bid on a luxurious all-inclusive trip to Mexico.

Samaritas gives refugees, children in foster care, young people who leave foster care, adults with developmental disabilities, and people struggling with substance use disorders the tools to get them on their feet. Funds earned from the gala's activities could offset costs for resources like affordable housing

and transportation that are needed to sustain many Samaritas programs.

Gala festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m., on Thurs., September 12 at the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville. Guests are encouraged to dress in cocktail or formal homecoming era attire of their choice.

Visit Samaritas/BetheRock for ticket information. Tickets and corporate sponsorships for the Be the Rock Gala are available at samaritas/BeTheRock .

