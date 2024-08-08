Ideal Power Announces Global Distribution Agreement With RYOSHO U.S.A.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Power Inc.

("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (Nasdaq: IPWR ), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRANTM bidirectional power switch, today announces an agreement with RYOSHO U.S.A, INC. ("RYOSHO"), a subsidiary of RYODEN CORPORATION (TSE: 8084), for the global distribution of Ideal Power's products. RYOSHO has already placed orders with Ideal Power from a large global customer interested in the Company's products for solid-state circuit protection applications.

"This is a significant development in the commercialization of our B-TRANTM technology as we add a second distributor for our products. RYOSHO has a strong technical sales team with expertise in securing sales for new technologies and global reach, with particular strength in Asia. We look forward to collaborating with RYOSHO to secure additional orders that may potentially lead to design wins and/or custom development agreements," said Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power.

Ideal Power utilizes an asset-light business model leveraging the large investment already made in silicon processing, distribution, demand creation and support infrastructure. This business model allows the Company to continue focusing on disruptive B-TRANTM technology improvements and commercialization while minimizing capital requirements.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR ) is pioneering the development and commercialization of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRANTM) semiconductor technology. B-TRANTM is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch that delivers substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power's B-TRANTM can reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit the Company's website at , on LinkedIn , on Twitter, and on Facebook .

About RYOSHO U.S.A., INC.

RYOSHO U.S.A. was established in January 1999 in California's Silicon Valley, with a focus on discovering cutting-edge technologies and partners. Since then, we have been supporting the supply of semiconductor and other electronic components to Japanese companies. In recent years, we have also ventured into the business of factory automation equipment and equipment installation. Currently, we are serving our customers from four locations: San Jose, Atlanta, Indianapolis, and Detroit, with flexibility to meet our customers' requests.

As our business environment is going through significant transformations, RYOSHO U.S.A. leverages the diverse range of products and support network of the RYODEN Group to expand into markets such as the automotive and industrial equipment sectors to provide valuable propositions to our customers. Going forward, our motto is to respond promptly with enthusiasm and sincerity, and we will continue to strive to be your best solution partner.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While Ideal Power's management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our

collaboration with RYOSHO leading to additional orders that may potentially lead to design wins and/or custom development agreements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the success of our B-TRANTM technology, including whether the patents for our technology provide adequate protection and whether we can be successful in maintaining, enforcing and defending our patents, our inability to predict with precision or certainty the pace and timing of development and commercialization of our B-TRANTM technology, including the timing of the completion of our wafer fabrication runs with our semiconductor fabrications partners, the rate and degree of market acceptance for our B-TRANTM, the impact of global health pandemics on our business, supply chain disruptions, and the expected performance of future products incorporating our B-TRANTM, and uncertainties set forth in our quarterly, annual and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

