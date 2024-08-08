Whole Foods Market Co-Founder, John Mackey, Opens Flagship Holistic Health + Wellness Club In Los Angeles

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Love redefines healthcare with one-stop destination to promotehealing, optimization, vitality and community

AUSTIN, Texas., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Love , an integrated and wellness company, announces the opening of its flagship holistic health and wellness club in Los Angeles at 740 S. Pacific Coast Highway in Plaza El Segundo. Co-created by Whole Foods visionary John Mackey, Love offers a new approach to healthcare that empowers individuals to take ownership of their health potential and live longer, better and more vibrant lives.

The New Future of Health | Love Holistic Health + Wellness Club

Love

Love

Continue Reading

Bridging the gaps in today's fragmented healthcare system, Love unites the power of functional medical care, nourishing food, cutting-edge fitness and precision wellness therapies under one roof to promote healing, optimization and community. At the new 45,000 square-foot wellness destination, Love offers the testing, treatments and tracking to transform every dimension of an individual's health. With expert practitioners spanning 20+ disciplines onsite, the offerings reflect the "best of" Eastern and Western modalities and emerging science. Love offers three annual membership options and operates an onsite restaurant that is open to the public.

"With Love, we think the new future of health is about highly personalized care that is focused on the mind, body and spirit. We want to transform the way people experience healthcare and provide an alternative to a fragmented system that is primarily focused on managing symptoms instead of improving health," said John Mackey, CEO and co-creator, Love. "Our goal is for people to look forward to seeing their doctor and to be active, informed participants in their personal health journey. Our members feel empowered because we're providing the clarity, care team, and onsite resources they need to achieve health transformations and feel amazing."

Love's annual medical membership, Optimize, is the new future of health. It reimagines the primary care experience and features five 1:1 physician meetings, individualized health coaching, access to experts in 20+ disciplines, a body composition assessment and bone mineral density test, repeated advanced bloodwork measuring 120+ biomarkers and access to Love's fitness and recovery services. Additional specialized testing tailored to support longevity, high performance and healing of chronic health conditions will be prescribed based on the individual's goals and care program track. This can include VO2 max, continuous glucose monitoring, microbiome, musculoskeletal assessment and genetic testing.

A Fitness + Recovery membership is also available, which includes access to a state-of-the-art fitness facility, hot and cold recovery therapies, separate yoga and Pilates studios, a meditation area and three pickleball courts. For those seeking elite white-glove care, the Love Concierge membership offers unlimited physician visits, full access to the company's expansive range of 25+ precision tests, priority access to pickleball and the range of offerings available through fitness and recovery.

Members will also have access to Love's wellness offerings with evidence-based treatments to boost energy, improve sleep and calm the sympathetic nervous system. Offerings include hyperbaric oxygen therapy, IV treatments, cryotherapy, red light therapy and more.

"The beauty of Love is we have taken the very best of medicine, nutrition, and wellness and created a truly holistic experience centered around the individual," said Dr. Anna Emanuel, lead integrative physician, Love. "And it's all in one place. All of the doctors, wellness practitioners, and even fitness and nutrition teams work together to support the member in reaching their personal "

Love's groundbreaking assessments are the most comprehensive in the market and the team dives deep with members to evaluate and optimize five core markers:



Physical Health

Cellular Health

Gut + Nutrient Health

Genetic Predisposition Social + Spiritual Health

Advanced lab panels measure more than 120+ biomarkers evaluating inflammation, micronutrients, and immune, metabolic, cardiovascular and hormone health to help establish a member's true baseline health. Then, the Love team provides a personalized and actionable treatment plan reviewed with the member's multidisciplinary care team that arms individuals with the tools, resources and support necessary to thrive and reach personal goals. The plan is easy to access using the Love app, which aggregates and tracks a member's health data, including bloodwork, biomarkers and 20+ data points from wearables and physical assessments.

"Competitors offer components of the total Love offering, but no one is offering the breadth of our services combined with the community support that's designed for lasting change," said Betsy Foster, co-creator and president, Love. "Everyone's health journey is different, and our goal is to meet people where they are on that journey. We're here to be their trusted long-term partner in "

Love was co-founded by former Whole Foods Market CEO and co-founder, John Mackey, Walter Robb, and Betsy Foster (also former execs of WFM), who believe in a new healthcare paradigm that empowers individuals to proactively improve their health by focusing on the root causes of chronic diseases and holistic solutions that optimize overall health and well-being.

On Saturday, August 10, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Love will host a welcoming ceremony and open house to commemorate its grand opening. Learn more or plan a visit at Love .

Photos and video are available for download

here

and here .

About Love

Love is an integrated health and wellness company that makes lasting health and vitality attainable. The company unites the power of holistic medical care, precision wellness therapies and nourishing food to promote healing, optimization, vitality and community. The company was co-founded in 2020 by Whole Foods Market co-founder and former CEO, John Mackey; Walter Robb, former co-CEO of Whole Foods; and Betsy Foster, a former executive of the grocer.

For more information, visit , @theofficiallove on Instagram and Facebook or plan a visit: 740 S Pacific Coast Highway, El Segundo, CA 90277 in Plaza El Segundo.

Press contact:

Janette Rizk

805-895-4940

[email protected]

SOURCE Love