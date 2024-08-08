Greed, Guts, And Glory: The Oregon Group Launches A New Monthly Newsletter Authored By Anthony Milewski For The Commodities Space

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Oregon Group is pleased to announce that our founder,

Anthony Milewski , a seasoned investor with decades of experience in the market, is launching "Greed, Guts, and Glory: Mastering the Art of Speculation," a new monthly newsletter.

Hosted on The Oregon Group platform, this newsletter aims to create a community of like-minded speculators and investors, fostering the exchange of ideas, navigating losses, and celebrating victories together.

Why "Greed, Guts, and Glory"?

The commodities is constantly evolving and staying ahead of the curve requires a deep understanding of its complexities. Anthony has shared his perspective and strategies across traditional big media platforms, like Bloomberg, CNN and the Financial Times. Now, with commodity markets at an historic pivot point, he wants to build and share his insights directly with speculators.

"Trading has no time for niceties, just greed, guts and glory. So as the old adage goes, 'if you want to do something new, you have to stop doing something old,'" says Anthony. "This newsletter is my way of embracing change and focusing on building a community of speculators who can learn from each other, share opportunities, and navigate the market together."

What to Expect from "Greed, Guts, and Glory"



Insights and Strategies: Anthony will share his thoughts on the commodities space, providing readers with valuable insights and effective strategies

Market Opportunities: Discover new opportunities in the ever-changing market landscape

Community Engagement: Join a community of speculators and investors who are passionate about the commodities market Personal Anecdotes and Lessons: Learn from Anthony's extensive experience, including the wins, losses, and everything in between

Reflecting on his journey, Anthony recalls an anecdote about Henry Ford, who chose to retain an employee despite a costly mistake, valuing the lessons learned over the financial loss. This story resonates with Anthony's own experiences in the market, where wins and losses have shaped him into a seasoned investor.

About Anthony Milewski

Anthony has served as a founder, advisor, director, executive and investor across a variety of commodities, jurisdictions and companies. To date, he has been involved in companies raising billions of dollars to expand their businesses.

His involvement in various financing deals, structures, and commodities, help provide valuable insights and experiences. His new newsletter, "Greed, Guts, and Glory," aims to share his knowledge and build a community of speculators and investors.

Stay connected with Anthony at or on social media:







About The Oregon Group



The Oregon Group is an investment research company founded by independent capital markets experts. The company is focused on a variety of key investment trends related to commodities and energy transition.

Stay connected with us on social media:





SOURCE The Oregon Group