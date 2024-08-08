Blue Alliance Welcomes Total Networks To Managed Service Provider Collective

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Enabling a Trusted Brand with National Reach and Shared Knowledge to Unlock New Growth

Blue Alliance, a fast-growing, operator-led MSP collective, recently welcomed a new partner: Total Networks, an established managed services provider in Phoenix, Arizona. Total Networks has earned a reputation for empowering businesses with strategic roadmaps, leading-edge security practices and a collaborative approach that maximizes client efficiency and productivity.

For Total Networks, the partnership provides access to specialized expertise, rare technical resources and built-in national reach to support its customers' expansion goals.

"Joining Blue Alliance is exciting for everyone associated with Total Networks," said the President of Total Networks, Dave Kinsey. "On our own, Total Networks is a success story. We have amazing clients and a spectacular team. We have helped our clients grow, and we have grown along with them. Now, as part of the alliance, we can tap into the collective talent, knowledge, and expertise of all the partner companies."

In evaluating different partners, Total Networks' leadership prioritized a decision that protected the best interests of its employees and clients -while preserving the company's brand. A key decision point was the unique co-investment framework, where Total Networks' stakeholders are invested in the alliance, and the alliance is invested in Total Networks. Stephanie and Dave Kinsey will seamlessly continue in their roles as CEO and President, respectively. "It was immediately obvious when talking with Blue Alliance that we had a shared vision for taking Total Networks to the next level. We are excited and invigorated, and so is the entire team," they stated.

Clients of Total Networks can expect the same high-quality service and support, with added benefits from Blue Alliance's collective knowledge base. The company name, the brand, and everything else that makes the company uniquely Total Networks will remain the same.

"There's a common misperception that a good MSP is measured by technical knowledge, but it's more than that; it's about people," said Nick Recker, founding partner and CEO of Blue Alliance. "I learned from my experience as an MSP founder that managed IT services are as much a relationship business as they are a technical one. That's why we put people at the center of all we do at Blue Alliance. We support our partners in creating an enriching employee experience that translates to a superior customer experience."

For the dedicated employees of Total Networks, joining Blue Alliance means access to increased professional growth opportunities, a broader network of experts, and additional resources. Employees will benefit from sharing best practices, learning from other partners, and instant scalability for projects.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to join this alliance to benefit the Total Networks team and our clients," added Kinsey. "We get the best of both worlds, continuing to be who we are, with immediate access to the significant resources and capabilities of Blue Alliance and its member companies."

About Total Networks

Total Networks is dedicated to helping Arizona professional businesses deliver an efficient and productive workforce, a confident technology roadmap, and security best practices to avoid risk. Recognized as Arizona's only CompTIA Security Trustmark certified IT company, Total Networks continues to lead in providing top-tier technical expertise and solutions.

About Blue Alliance

Blue Alliance is a fast-growing, operator-led MSP collective backed by Prairie Capital. It offers a unique option for MSP owners looking to invest in their future and unlock the full potential of their business. Built on first-hand entrepreneurial experience and insights, Blue Alliance invests in and nurtures a community where the best MSPs can unite and grow without losing their identity. For more information, visit bluealliance.

