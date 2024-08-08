Echo Global Logistics Named To Selling Power's 60 Best Companies To Sell For In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This recognition highlights businesses that foster great environments for salespeople

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled and management services, has been named to Selling Power's 60 Best Companies to Sell For in 2024 list. This award showcases companies which attract talented salespeople through nurturing culture and supporting sales initiatives which enable employees to thrive.

"We're honored to be recognized by Selling Power for our commitment to our employees," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "Our client and carrier sales teams work hard to provide our industry partners with high-level offerings and solutions to simplify transportation and streamline their businesses."

"We've always said our employees are our most important asset and supporting them and fostering a positive place to do business is a priority for Echo," said Sean Burke, Chief Commercial Officer at Echo. "Whether your specialty is growing client relationships, expanding Echo's network, or providing exceptional service, our collaborative sales environment offers numerous paths to support rewarding careers."

"Our company culture fosters dedication and advancement," said Jay Gustafson, Executive Vice President of Brokerage Operations. "Echo offers a variety of initiatives to enable career growth through comprehensive training and mentorship and opportunities for professional development. These programs enable our team to support our leading transportation technology and provide industry professionals with much needed services."

The 60 Best Companies to Sell For list encompasses companies of all sizes, with sales forces ranging from less than 100 employees to tens of thousands. Winners were chosen based on compensation packages for sales reps, sales training and coaching processes, onboarding and sales enablement strategies, and overall sales culture. At Echo, sales teams are part of a dynamic environment where expertise, a client and carrier centered approach, and dedication helps make a significant impact on the growth and success of the company.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: .

