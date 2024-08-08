EU On Events In Kursk Region: Ukraine Is Fighting Legitimate Defensive War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of its defensive war against Russia's illegal aggression, Ukraine has the right to hit the enemy wherever it finds necessary, including on his territory.

EU spokesperson Peter Stano said at a press briefing in Brussels on Thursday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We think that Ukraine is fighting a legitimate defensive war against illegal aggression, and in the framework of this legitimate right to defend itself, Ukraine is entitled to hit the enemy wherever it funds necessary, both on its territory and also on the territory of the enemy," Stano said, commenting on whether a Ukrainian offensive operation in the Kursk region is part of the legitimate right of Ukrainians to defend itself.

He stressed that the position of the European Union regarding Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine remains unchanged and consists in full support for Ukraine in its legitimate right to defend itself.

"Our principled and general position is that Ukraine is under illegal aggression. So Ukraine is fighting a rightful defensive war. Based on international law, Ukraine has the right to defend itself, and this right includes also hitting the enemy on his territory," he added.