Lystek And Fairfield-Suisun Sewer District Were Jointly Awarded CASA's Excellence In Innovation And Resilience Award

FAIRFIELD, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lystek International (Lystek) and the Fairfield-Suisun Sewer District (FFSD) have jointly been recognized for the Excellence in Innovation and Resiliency award by the California Association of Sanitation Agencies (CASA). This prestigious Award of Excellence was given to Lystek and FSSD at the CASA Annual on August 1, 2024 in Monterey, California.

CASA's statewide award program recognizes achievements in the clean water community that promote the utilization of renewable resources and promote environmental sustainability as well as public health protection. The category of Innovation and Resiliency recognizes efforts in the innovative application of technology or the development of new technology to the wastewater field, such as collection, treatment, wastewater and biosolids recycling, and renewable energy production. These are highly innovative and increase resilience and/or have a broad application to the industry.

FSSD wastewater treatment operations produce an effluent discharge to the San Francisco Bay which contributes unwanted nutrients and can cause environmental stress to the eco-systems of the Bay. While pursuing treatment plant upgrades, FSSD partnered with Lystek to divert anaerobic digestate away from their dewatering process and directly to the Lystek system, thereby reducing nitrogen-rich filtrate from returning to the plant's influent. The result has shown reductions in the concentrations of nitrogen in FSSD's effluent and subsequent discharge to the adjacent Suisun Marsh (which connects to the San Francisco Bay). The project is titled Digestate Direct Dilution (D3) and utilizes sustainable practices by incorporating existing assets and digestate transfer redundancy for resiliency. The incremental reduction of nutrient concentrations in the FSSD effluent for the cost of this project is many times less than the expected capital expenditures for implementation of advanced technologies and new infrastructure.

FSSD and Lystek have been cooperating on a Public-Private Partnership (P3) since 2016 in the management of biosolids for diversion of residuals and organics for land application in Northern California. "This project demonstrates the ability of the public and private sector to work together and realize an immediate reduction in overall nutrient content in the plant effluent while diverting these nutrients to agriculture for beneficial use as soil amendment land application," said Jordan Damerel, General Manager of FSSD.

Jim Dunbar, General Manager for Lystek, added,“By working in close partnership with FSSD and Lystek, both parties have seen the benefits in achieving our missions of providing an environmental service to the public and the surrounding nature we are charged to protect."

About Lystek

Lystek International , a division of the Tomlinson Group of Companies , is North America's leading provider of Thermal Hydrolysis solutions for the sustainable management of biosolids and organics, servicing over 60 public and private customers. Lystek THP ® converts biosolids and non-hazardous organic residuals into a high-solids liquid, multi-use product for full cycle resource recovery. These products and processes include LysteMize ® anaerobic digestion and LysteGro ® a nutrient-rich biosolids fertilizer. LysteGro is a high solids (13-16% total solids), Class A quality liquid biosolids fertilizer that is easily stored, transported, and applied using conventional liquid handling equipment and is regulated as a fertilizer product in Canada and the state of California. Lystek offers turnkey solutions including technology supply, design-build and installation services , regional processing solutions , and comprehensive LysteGro product management .

For more information, contact: Lystek – 226-444-0186