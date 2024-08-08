President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Arrives In Kazakhstan
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived
in Kazakhstan to attend the meeting of the Heads of State of
Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, at the invitation of
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,
Azernews reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Nursultan
Nazarbayev International Airport in the city of Astana.
The President of Azerbaijan was welcomed by Prime Minister of
Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and other officials.
