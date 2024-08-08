عربي


President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Arrives In Kazakhstan

8/8/2024 9:39:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Kazakhstan to attend the meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, at the invitation of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in the city of Astana.

The President of Azerbaijan was welcomed by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and other officials.

AzerNews

