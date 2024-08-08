Airlines Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market To Reach $1.1 Trillion By 2030 - Emerging New Technologies For Urban Mobility To Step-Up The Excitement In The Market
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airlines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Airlines is estimated at US$638.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the airline market is driven by several factors, including rising global travel demand, economic growth, and the expansion of air travel infrastructure. The burgeoning middle class in emerging economies and the increasing affordability of air travel have contributed to a surge in passenger numbers. As disposable incomes rise, more people are able to afford air travel, leading to higher demand for both domestic and international flights. Economic growth has bolstered both business and leisure travel, with airlines expanding their route networks to tap into new markets. Business travel remains a significant revenue source for airlines, driven by global trade and corporate activities.
Additionally, significant investments in airport infrastructure and improvements in air traffic management systems have enhanced the capacity and efficiency of air travel. Airports are expanding and modernizing to handle more passengers and flights, while air traffic management innovations reduce delays and improve safety. The trend towards airline alliances and partnerships has also facilitated market growth by providing passengers with greater connectivity and more seamless travel experiences.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Passenger Airlines segment, which is expected to reach US$922.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.4%. The Freight Airlines segment is also set to grow at 6.2% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $104.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.5% CAGR to reach $238.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., EVA Airways Corporation, Air Astana, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Airlines: A Prelude Passenger Transport Sector Cargo Transport Industry Structure Cargo vs. Passenger Traffic: A Comparative Overview Airlines` Revenue Stream Global Airlines Market: Prospects & Outlook Antiquated Rules that Hampers Air Industry World Airlines Market by Sector (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Passenger, and Freight Advancements in Air Travel Boom in Aviation Biofuels Geographic Analysis World Airlines Market by Region (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions World Airlines Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2023 & 2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, and Japan Competitive Landscape Recent Market Activity Airlines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trends in Commercial Aviation Activity Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future Growth in the Market Demand for Airlines and Aircraft MRO Markets Foreseen Need to Reduce Operating Costs Drives Growth in MRO Outsourcing Services Low Cost Carriers (LCCs) to Expand Opportunities for MRO Low Cost Airlines Market Gives Rise to Need for Right Sized MRO Practices and Procedures Aging Aircraft Fleet Outlines the Importance of MRO Services Critical Importance of MRO in Aircraft Safety Reinforces MRO Logistics Market Airlines Market to Reap Benefit from New Era of Connected Aircraft Big Data Transforming Aviation Sector Emerging New Technologies for Urban Mobility to Step-Up the Excitement in the Market
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 368 Featured)
Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. EVA Airways Corporation Air Astana Air New Zealand Ltd. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited FINNAIR Oyj Icelandair Emirates SkyCargo Fly LEVEL SL GOL (Gol Transportes Aereos) Air Charter Service India Pvt Ltd. (ACS) DHL Aviation Changi Airport Group (Singapore) Pte. Limited Coast To Coast Travel Agency, Inc. Hotel Connections, Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN08082024004107003653ID1108532373
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.