Global POC Medical Imaging Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global point-of-care (POC) medical imaging market is projected to grow from $1.34 billion in 2023 to $1.4 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. Despite the ongoing challenges in healthcare delivery, the market is anticipated to reach $1.67 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5%, driven by advancements in diagnostic technology and increasing demand for rapid, on-site imaging solutions.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drives Market Growth

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the POC medical imaging market. Chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and cancer require timely and accurate diagnostic information to manage effectively. Point-of-care imaging provides on-site diagnostics that are crucial for monitoring disease progression and guiding treatment decisions. According to the World Health Organization, chronic diseases account for 74% of all global deaths, emphasizing the need for accessible and efficient diagnostic tools. The increasing burden of chronic conditions is expected to propel the growth of the POC medical imaging market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players in the POC medical imaging market include GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon Medical Systems Corp., and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation. These companies are at the forefront of innovation, integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) into their imaging devices. For example, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. launched the Venue Fit, an AI-driven point-of-care ultrasound system, which enhances cardiac imaging with real-time quality indicators and a compact design.

Trends Shaping the Future

Several trends are shaping the POC medical imaging market, including the rise of AI-powered interpretation and analytics, advancements in wireless connectivity, and the expansion of point-of-care testing. The focus is on improving cost-effectiveness and developing smartphone-compatible devices to enhance accessibility. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on personalized and precision medicine, which drives demand for advanced imaging modalities and rapid diagnostics.

Market Segmentation

. Product: X-Ray, CT, Ultrasound

. Application: Cardiology, Gynecology or Obstetrics, Oncology, Orthopedics, Neurology, Other Applications

. End-User: Hospitals, Clinics and Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Home Care Settings

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the POC medical imaging market in 2023, but Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The region's rapid growth is attributed to increasing healthcare investments and expanding access to medical technologies.

POC Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The POC Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on POC medical imaging market size, POC medical imaging market drivers and trends, POC medical imaging market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The POC medical imaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

