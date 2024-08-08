Vesica Health Announces Formation Of Scientific Advisory Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VESICA HEALTH, INC., a leading multi-omics liquid biopsy company committed to improving the management of hematuria patients and the early detection of bladder cancer, is excited to announce the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB comprises a distinguished group of world-renowned bladder cancer experts, who will bring invaluable insights and expertise across all phases of operations, spanning research to clinical strategies, to enhance patient care.

"We are honored to welcome these exceptional and accomplished

bladder cancer leaders to Vesica Health's Scientific Advisory Board," stated Laura Caba, MPH, President of Vesica Health . "In our commitment to supporting the clinical community and patients, we will rely on these experts. Their deep understanding of the unmet needs will guide us in our mission to elevate patient care and improve outcomes."

"I am excited to join Vesica's Scientific Advisory Board and support their

important

mission to improve the early detection of bladder cancer,"

commented Sam S. Chang, MD, MBA , Professor of Urology, Patricia and Rodes

Hart Chair of Urologic Surgery and Chief Surgical Officer, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center at Vanderbilt University. "This Advisory Board brings together an esteemed group of peers,

and

I know we all

look forward to

collaborating

with the management team to advance Vesica's clinical programs and our shared goal of improving bladder cancer detection, treatment and ultimately outcomes."

Members of Vesica's Scientific Advisory Board (in alphabetical order) include:

Peter Black, MD, FACS, FRCSC , Professor, Department of Urologic Sciences at the University of British Columbia (UBC), Khosrowshahi Family Chair, Associate Director of Clinical Research at Vancouver Prostate Centre

Sam S. Chang, MD, MBA , Professor, Department of Urology, Patricia and Rodes Hart Professor of Urologic Surgery, Chief Surgical Officer, Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center and Chief, Division of Urologic Oncology at Vanderbilt University

Siamak Daneshmand, MD , Professor, Department of Urology and Director of Clinical Research at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, as well as the Society of Urologic Oncology Fellowship Director

Cheryl T. Lee, MD , Professor and Chairman, Department of Urology, Dorothy M. Davis Endowed Chair in Cancer Research, Vice President of the OSU Physicians and Faculty Group Practice at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Yair Lotan, MD , Professor of Urology, Chief of Urologic Oncology, the Jane and John Justin Distinguished Chair in Urology, In Honor of Claus G. Roehrborn, M.D. and holder of

the Helen J. and Robert S. Strauss Professorship in Urology at UT Southwestern Medical Center

Sima P. Porten, MD, MPH , Associate Professor of Urology at the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF), and member of the multi-disciplinary Urologic Oncology team at the Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center

Gary D. Steinberg, MD , Professor, Department of Urology at Rush University in Chicago, and former Director of the Bladder Cancer program at NYU Langone and the Director of Urologic Oncology at the University of Chicago

Full biographies available at :

About AssureMDxTM

AssureMDx is a multi-omic noninvasive urine-based DNA test designed to transform the triage of hematuria patients. By providing physicians with a precise method for identifying patients at increased risk for bladder cancer, AssureMDx facilitates immediate urological referral and clinical evaluation when needed. Importantly, the test also helps physicians effectively distinguish patients at very low risk, who may bypass invasive procedures and avoid unnecessary CT scans, thereby reducing potential radiation exposure risks. Backed by extensive research, the AssureMDx epigenetic and somatic biomarkers have been reported in 22 peer-reviewed studies involving over 6,000 patients, including multiple prospective clinical validation studies. These studies consistently demonstrate the test's robust clinical performance, notably 0.96 AUC (area under the receiver operating characteristic curve), 99% Negative Predictive Value (NPV), and 96% Sensitivity for the detection of bladder cancer in hematuria patients. Moreover, AssureMDx will provide urologists a noninvasive means to monitor bladder cancer patients at heightened risk of recurrence following treatment, thereby enhancing patient management and improving outcomes.

About Vesica Health, Inc.

At Vesica Health, our mission is clear: to revolutionize the management of hematuria patients, enhance the early detection of bladder cancer, and improve patient survival. Hematuria, characterized by blood in the urine, affects an estimated 17 million (1-in-5) adult Americans annually, serving as the most common symptom of bladder cancer. Despite guideline recommendations, only 12% of patients are referred to urology for clinical evaluation, resulting in approximately 20,000 diagnoses missed each year. Delayed detection leads to later-stage disease and increased mortality rates. Conventional diagnostic methods like cytology and cystoscopy, while widely used, suffer from lower sensitivity and often fail to detect bladder cancer. Moreover, the fear of undetected cancer prompts a high rate of CT scans, exposing patients to unnecessary radiation and an increased risk of secondary cancer later in life. Drawing from 20 years of advanced multi-omics research in bladder cancer detection, AssureMDx is a clinically validated, noninvasive test that helps improve the evaluation of hematuria, enhance early disease detection, and enable effective recurrence monitoring. For more information on our groundbreaking initiatives, visit .

