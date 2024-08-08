Lowell Observatory Announces The Grand Opening Of The Marley Foundation Astronomy Discovery Center, November 16, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowell Observatory is pleased to announce the highly anticipated Grand Opening of the Marley Foundation Astronomy Discovery Center

on November 16, 2024, in Flagstaff, Arizona. The 40,000-square-foot, $53.4 million state-of-the-art center, encompassing three stories and a rooftop open-sky planetarium, represents an in the future of astronomical education and public engagement in Northern Arizona.

Lowell Observatory's COO, Dr. Amanda Bosh, adds, "The Astronomy Discovery Center embodies the spirit of exploration and discovery that has been at the heart of Lowell Observatory for more than a century. This center will inspire awe and curiosity in visitors of all ages, providing an unmatched experience that combines cutting-edge technology with the beauty of Flagstaff's dark skies."

The Astronomy Discovery Center marks a monumental addition to Flagstaff's renowned status as a premier destination for

astrotourism. The Astronomy Discovery Center has been recognized by the Smithsonian Magazine as the #1 most anticipated museum opening in 2024 and Lowell was recently named the #1 most Iconic Tourist Attraction in Arizona

by PHOENIX

magazine in the Arizona Travel Awards. Lowell Observatory's public programming and unique location contribute to its recognition. Located just one hour from the Grand Canyon South Rim Visitor Center, and positioned under the world's first International Dark Sky City, Lowell offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore the cosmos under some of the darkest skies in the world.

Dr. Jeff Hall, Executive Director, says, "At Lowell Observatory, we believe in the power of education to transform lives. The Astronomy Discovery Center adds to Lowell's mission to be incredibly accessible and an exciting place for people of all ages to discover the universe, and we hope it will ignite lifelong curiosity in everyone who comes through its doors."

As the only facility of its kind in the United States, the new Astronomy Discovery Center offers a unique blend of interactive experiences, cutting-edge technology, and accessible learning that sets it apart on the international stage of

astrotourism.

Astronomy Discovery Center Highlights Include:



Lowell Universe Theater: A 180-seat theater with a two-story 160° curved 16K LED screen, a ceiling LED screen, and a stage for interactive presentations, combining elements of a planetarium with live shows for an immersive experience. Sponsored by Ginger and John Giovale.

Rooftop Dark Sky Planetarium: A circular rooftop deck with heated seats and A/V components, where Lowell educators guide guests through visible stars, constellations, and planets, enhanced by built-in audio-visual elements for an unforgettable Arizona dark sky experience. Sponsored by Richard F. Caris Trust II.

Orbits Curiosity Zone: Interactive two-story exhibit hall for children ages 0-8. Sponsored by Michael Beckage and Bridget Spanier-Beckage.

Astronomy Gallery - Stardust Lab: Thought-provoking exhibits for visitors ages 9 and up, where guests will learn about astronomy in an interactive way, such as sending messages to the universe and tracing their atoms all the way back to the Big Bang. Sponsored by the Marley Foundation in honor of Joyce Marley Corrigan. Origins Gallery: Featuring a suspended artistic centerpiece depicting the evolution of the universe - from the Big Bang to life. Sponsored by Orr Family Foundation in honor of Joe Orr.

The Astronomy Discovery Center's mission is to enthrall visitors in the wonders of the cosmos through free-choice learning experiences, ultimately bringing them along for the ride as co-discoverers.

Dr. Stephen Levine, Director of Education at Lowell Observatory, emphasizes, "This new facility will be a gateway to critical thinking through study of the cosmos with the goal of increasing scientific literacy. By engaging visitors in hands-on activities and immersive presentations, we aim to ignite a lifelong passion for science and exploration."

Astrotourism in Arizona, especially in Flagstaff, holds immense importance due to the state's rich astronomical heritage and significant economic impact. As the world's first International Dark Sky City, Flagstaff attracts tourists and renowned researchers, enhancing its status as a hub for astronomical advancements. Lowell Observatory alone draws around 100,000 visitors annually, contributing significantly to local education and tourism. Over the next decade, astrotourism in Northern Arizona is projected to generate $5.8 billion for the Colorado Plateau and create about 10,000 new jobs each year, according to the

Night Sky Tourist .

For more information about the ADC and to purchase tickets, please visit lowell/ADC .

Additional Quotes:



Trace Ward, Executive Director of Discover Flagstaff:

"The Marley Foundation Astronomy Discovery Center is a testament to Flagstaff's commitment to preserving and celebrating our dark skies. This state-of-the-art facility will attract

astrotourists from around the globe and inspire future generations to explore the wonders of the universe. It's an exciting addition that will further solidify Flagstaff's reputation as a premier destination for stargazing and astronomical research."

Mayor Becky Daggett, Flagstaff:

"The opening of the Marley Foundation Astronomy Discovery Center marks a significant milestone for Flagstaff. This facility highlights our city's rich astronomical heritage and underscores our dedication to scientific advancement and education. We are proud to be home to such an incredible resource that will benefit both our community and visitors from around the world."

Lisa Urias, Cabinet Executive Officer & Executive Deputy Director, Arizona Office of Tourism:

"Astrotourism is a growing sector that brings substantial economic benefits to Arizona. The Marley Foundation Astronomy Discovery Center at Lowell Observatory is a shining example of how our state continues to lead in innovative tourism experiences. This new center will not only boost tourism in Northern Arizona but also enhance our state's reputation as a hub for scientific discovery and education."

Click here for the full Astronomy Discovery Center media kit, photos, and other relevant

information .

The Grand Opening Event on November 16 is sponsored by the teams that built the Astronomy Discovery Center, Building & Engineering Contractors, Sun Valley Masonry, Goodman Electric.

About Lowell Observatory

Lowell Observatory, founded in 1894 by Percival Lowell atop Mars Hill in Flagstaff, Arizona, is a private, nonprofit research institution and public outreach center. Renowned for significant discoveries like the first detection of galaxy

redshifts by Vesto Slipher and the discovery of Pluto by Clyde

Tombaugh, Lowell continues to lead in astronomical research today with its 4.3 meter Lowell Discovery Telescope. Located just over an hour south of the Grand Canyon, the observatory welcomes around 100,000 visitors annually. Guests can enjoy public telescope

viewings, interactive exhibits, guided tours, and engaging science presentations. With its rich history and ongoing contributions to astronomy, Lowell Observatory is a premier destination for

astrotourism and scientific exploration.

SOURCE Lowell Observatory