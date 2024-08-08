Media Alert: Supermicro Announces Open Storage Summit '24 -- Starts August 13

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 5th Annual Summit Features 7 Sessions with 17 Leading Storage Partners and 30 speakers to Discuss Best Practices and New Developments in Storage for AI, CSP, HPC, HCI and many other Workloads

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

On August 13, 2024,

Supermicro (SMCI) will kick-off its annual Open Storage Summit featuring experts from Supermicro and leading companies NVIDIA, AMD, Intel, Nutanix, Micron, Kioxia, Western Digital, Seagate, DDN, VAST Data, WEKA, and many others, discussing hardware and software storage solutions for AI, Cloud Service Providers, HPC, Media and Entertainment, HCI, and more. Spanning three weeks from August 13 through August 29th, this virtual event will host seven panel sessions with Supermicro's visionary team, and 30 leading storage innovators focused on meeting today's top storage related challenges including the impact of AI on many types of workloads, implementing new technologies such as CXL and providing storage and IT professionals with best practices and the latest information on new technologies in storage hardware, media and software.

Supermicro Announces Fifth Open Storage Summit '24 -- Starts August 13

Continue Reading

To learn more about Supermicro's Fifth Open Storage Summit '24 and to register for all sessions for free, please visit:

Session 1 : Enabling AI Data Pipelines: Optimized Storage for AI



Participating Companies : Supermicro, NVIDIA, Micron, WEKA, and Cloudian

Abstract : Dive deeper into how training large AI models requires new networking technology, high performance all-flash and large capacity disk storage servers, and software-defined storage applications to get the best performance from GPU compute. Details : August 13, 2024 | 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM PT or after, on-demand

Session 2 : AI and the Future of Media Storage Workflows: Innovations for the Entertainment Industry



Participating Companies : Supermicro, AMD, Western Digital, and Quantum

Abstract : Learn how AI technology is revolutionizing the M&E industry whether it's movies, TV, or corporate videos, and how primary and secondary storage is optimized for these post-production workflows. Details : August 14, 2024 | 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM PT or after, on-demand

Session 3 : The New Hyperconverged: Enabling High Performance Workloads for the Enterprise



Participating Companies : Supermicro, Intel, Nutanix, and Western Digital

Abstract : Discover how Hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) has expanded beyond traditional virtualized workloads to new AI, database, and enterprise applications. Details : August 15, 2024 | 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM PT or after, on-demand

Session 4 : Hyperscale AI: Secure Data Services for CSPs



Participating Companies: Supermicro, AMD, VAST Data, and Solidigm

Abstract: Uncover how CSPs can deploy AI models across thousands of GPUs, at an unprecedented scale supported by large scale storage with confidence, security and energy efficiency. Details : August 20, 2024 | 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM PT or after, on-demand

Session 5 : Scaling Up or Scaling Out: Making the Right Storage Architecture Decision



Participating Companies : Supermicro, Intel, Kioxia, Seagate, OSNexus, and Graid Technology

Abstract : Learn how to assemble an optimal software-defined storage design and know the best architecture fit for your storage requirements (scale-up and scale-out). Details : August 22, 2024 | 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM PT or after, on-demand

Session 6 : The New High-Performance Computing: Optimized Storage from HPC to AI



Participating Companies : Supermicro, NVIDIA, DDN, and Solidigm

Abstract : Explore how each company is contributing to a new generation of HPC storage that has moved out of the lab and into the enterprise with new AI workloads leveraging the legacy of high performance supercomputing for simulation workloads. Details : August 27, 2024 | 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM PT or after, on-demand

Session 7 : How CXL Enables New Use Cases for Storage and Servers



Participating Companies : Supermicro, Intel, Micron, and Memverge

Abstract : Find how CXL Gen 2 supports new use cases for compute and storage systems for memory expansion enabling performance improvements in large memory applications such as AI training and inference, in-memory databases and analytics. Details : August 29, 2024 | 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM PT or after, on-demand

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI ) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.