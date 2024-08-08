MESCIUS Inc. Introduces Activereportsjs V5

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce ActiveReportsJS v5. In the first major release of 2024, users will discover new features and enhancements that improve the product experience for developers, report authors, and application end-users. ActiveReportsJS v5 upgrades JavaScript developers' design toolkit for intuitive and dynamic reports.

Continue Reading

As part of the v5 release, ActiveReportsJS has refreshed the icons and colors for both the Report Designer and Report Viewer components, giving them a contemporary look and feel. Moreover, the team has improved the theming capabilities, simplifying the process of applying one of the pre-defined themes. Explore the release announcement

to learn more about ActiveReportsJS's modern user interface updates.

ActiveReportsJS v5 launches with innovative features and improvements designed to elevate the reporting experience.

Post this

In the v5 release, users can now create and edit reports directly within Visual Studio Code using the new ActiveReportsJS extension, available for free on the marketplace. It can be used without a license, which will display an evaluation banner during design and preview, or customers can enter their license key in the extension settings for a more seamless experience. Visit the website

to learn more about the Visual Studio Code extension.

The latest ActiveReportsJS release introduces report parts, an innovative feature that allows developers and report authors to design and organize pre-defined, reusable report items into convenient Report Part Libraries. With this feature, users can create a fully customizable report designer tailored for non-tech users, enhancing both efficiency and consistency in report creation. Read the release article to learn more about Report Parts from ActiveReportsJS.

"As the Product Manager of ActiveReportsJS, I'm thrilled to introduce ActiveReportsJS v5," said Product Manager Joel Parks. "With user interface updates, a Visual Studio Code extension, and more, ActiveReportsJS v5 empowers developers to create sophisticated, interactive reports with ease."

About MESCIUS inc.:

MESCIUS inc. is one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. MESCIUS inc. is committed to providing enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more information, visit

.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE MESCIUS inc.