LOCHNER APPOINTS KIRK EVANS AS LEADER OF NATIONAL AVIATION PRACTICE

Kirk Evans, PE

In this role, Evans is responsible for the growth of the company's Aviation business, leading a team of more than 120 airport planners, designers, environmental specialists, project managers, and construction inspectors. With thorough knowledge of Federal Aviation Administration, state, county, and local regulations, Lochner's aviation professionals partner with commercial and general aviation airports to upgrade infrastructure, increase capacity, and make the journey safer and more reliable.

Drawing on nearly two decades of experience, Evans previously served as Lochner's Central Region Aviation Lead, delivering airside and landside projects throughout the Southwestern United States. Additionally, Evans was instrumental in orchestrating the company's transition to servicing larger commercial service airports including Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City, among others.

"Kirk is highly respected by our aviation clients and is an exceptional leader within our organization," said Terry Ruhl, Lochner Board Chair and CEO. "I have full confidence in Kirk's ability to continue the work of further elevating our aviation talents and capabilities in service to our airport clients."

Lochner has been actively expanding its geographic presence and service offerings for aviation clients. In December 2022, the company acquired Armstrong Consultants, a provider of airport planning and engineering services throughout the Western United States. In May 2023, Lochner acquired K Friese + Associates, adding additional aviation expertise in Central Texas, particularly at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, one of the fastest-growing airports in the country.

About Lochner

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, and program/construction management services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the US. The company is ranked No.103 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.