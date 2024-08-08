Modular Kitchen Strategic Business Report 2024: Market To Reach $49.1 Billion By 2030 - DIY And Self-Assembly Kitchen Models Growing In Popularity
The global market for Modular Kitchen is estimated at US$32.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$49.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the modular kitchen market is driven by several factors, including urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and the changing dynamics of modern households. As more people move to cities, the demand for compact and efficient living spaces rises, making modular kitchens an ideal solution. The growing economic prosperity in emerging markets has led to an increase in home ownership, which in turn fuels investments in home improvements such as kitchen renovations.
Moreover, there is a significant shift in consumer behavior towards personalized and stylish home decor that reflects individual tastes, further stimulating the modular kitchen market. Technological advancements that allow for smarter and more efficient kitchen designs also contribute to the market expansion. Together, these factors ensure that the modular kitchen industry continues to evolve and expand, meeting the needs of modern homeowners around the globe.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Floor Cabinets segment, which is expected to reach US$23.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.4%. The Wall Cabinets segment is also set to grow at 5.2% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $8.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.0% CAGR to reach $11.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
MARKET OVERVIEW
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Urbanization and Space Constraints Drive Demand for Modular Kitchens Expanding Middle-Class Population and Increasing Disposable Income Increasing Availability of Modular Kitchen Components Through E-commerce Platforms Interest in Modular Kitchens Sustained by Innovations in Storage Solutions and Ergonomic Designs Expansion of Real Estate Sector and New Housing Developments Bodes Well for Market Growth DIY and Self-Assembly Kitchen Models Growing in Popularity Integration of IoT and Automation in Kitchen Design
