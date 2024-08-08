Bangladesh PM Promises To Restore Law, Order As Death Toll Touches 560

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Head of the caretaker in Bangladesh Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus pledged Thursday to restore law and order in his country as death toll in the anti-government protests since July 16 rose to 560.

Prothom Alo reported quoting Yunus who arrived in Dhaka from Paris that his first task is to restore law and order.

"I appeal to the people, if you place your trust on me, will not be carried out on anybody. Protect all from violence and disorder. Take care so that there is no anarchy," he said.

Yunus who is facing massive challenges in a violence-hit and politically divided country hailed the students for earning the second independence through their revolution.

"We have to go ahead with the victory day the youth created through a revolution. I express my gratitude to those youth who made it possible. They have protected Bangladesh. They have given rebirth," he urged.

He also appealed to protect the minorities in the country who came under attack in wake of massive violence.

"It is our duty to protect all. Everyone is our brother and sister. Disorder is our big enemy. It is our prime task to protect the law and order," Yunus said.

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman and others welcomed him as his flight landed in Dhaka from Paris at around 2:10 PM local time.

Waker-Uz-Zaman had informed earlier that the caretaker government under the Nobel laureate and microfinance expert will take oath tonight at 8:30.

Following massive anti-government student led protests, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India on Monday creating a power vacuum.

After consulting leaders of political parties, student movements and civil society representatives, Chief of Army Staff General had agreed to the demands of Students Against Discrimination which spearheaded the movement to appoint Yunus as head of the interim government. (end)

