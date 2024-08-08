3D Bioprinting Market Is Expected To Grow From USD 1.3 Billion 2023 To Reach USD 5.92 Billion In 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford, USA, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the 3D Bioprinting will attain a value of $5.92 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 20.8% over the forecast period (2024-2031). The 3D bioprinting market is growing at a significant growth rate due to an aging population with chronic respiratory disorders and scarcity of organ donors. Rising spending, technological advancement, and the rise in the prevalence of chronic illnesses are all expected to drive market expansion during the forecast period. The ability of to create complex solid organs such as hearts, kidneys, and lungs for transplantation is driving the growing importance of 3D printing in the medical sector. 3D-printed organ replacement parts are generated from the patient's blood cells; thus, they are less expected to be hazardous than traditional organ replacement, which carries the risk of the human host rejecting the pieces. Medical practitioners may utilize 3D bioprinting to treat patients, as it holds significant potential. Download a detailed overview:



Browse in-depth TOC on "3D Bioprinting Market" · Pages - 157 · Tables - 150 · Figures – 81 3D Bioprinting Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.3 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $5.92 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% Forecast Period 2024-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Material, Application, Technology, End User, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information/Product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Personalized medicines, Improved drug testing Key Market Drivers Scarcity of organ donors



Inkjet-based Sector Emerged Dominant Owing to its Ability to Print Complex Live Organs.

During the projection period, the inkjet-based sector of the global 3D bioprinting market is predicted to remain dominant due to its capacity to print complex live organs or tissues on culture substrates using biomaterials as bio-inks. This market is expanding because inkjet-based printing is widely used in the medical business. Inkjet-based 3D bioprinting uses the principles of traditional inkjet printing, which are applied in common printing applications, but adapts them for use in the biomedical domain By adding microscopic droplets of living cell-containing bio-ink to a substrate, it builds three-dimensional biological structures. It is feasible to create intricate tissue architectures with cellular patterns that resemble genuine tissues thanks to this exact control over deposition.

Hydrogels Segment is the Fastest Growing due to Rise in Interest in Tissue Engineering

The hydrogels segment to emerge as the fastest growing segment for the global 3D bioprinting market during the forecast period. Essentially, hydrogels are bio-inks that help encapsulate cells and provide an environment that is favorable for tissue formation. The market is expanding due to rising interest in tissue engineering and applications connected to regenerative medicine. The advancement of hydrogen formulation has led to a growth in the market.

North America Dominated due to Presence of Rich Nations in Advanced Manufacturing

The North America has led the 3D bioprinting market and is expected to do so for the rest of the forecast period due to rich nations such as the U.S. and Canada investing more in advanced manufacturing technologies. Furthermore, several governmental agencies, such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), have realized the importance of allocating substantial resources to R&D to significantly progress space applications and produce innovative technologies that promote economic growth.

Asia-Pacific to Maintain Leading Position due to Rise in Government Investment

Asia Pacific is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR. The governments in the Asia-Pacific region have implemented numerous legislative measures and regulations in response to manufacturers' growing demand to establish a sustainable environment for 3D printing. With the significant government investment in the company, China might be the primary force behind the adoption of this technology throughout Asia.

Request Free Customization of this report:



3D Bioprinting Market Insights

Drivers:



Rise in the utilization of 3D bioprinting in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry

Increase in demand for personalized medicines Scarcity of organ donors

Restraints:



Scarcity of biomaterials

High cost of bioprinting technology Complexity of bioprinting technology

Leading players in the 3D Bioprinting Market:

The following are the Top 3D Bioprinting Companies



Poietis SAS

Biobots, Inc.

3D Systems, Inc.

Allevi, Inc.

Materialise NV

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

Advanced Solutions, Inc.

EnvisionTEC, Inc.

CELLINK AB Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

View Report Summary and Table of Contents (TOC):



Key Questions Covered in the 3D Bioprinting Market Report



What factors drive the growth of the market?

What are the segments covered in the 3D bioprinting market report? What is the growth rate of the market during the forecast period?

This report provides the following insights:

Drivers, challenges



Analysis of key drivers (rise in demand for personalized medicines), restraints (high cost of bioprinting technology), opportunities (improved drug testing), and challenges (complexity of bioprinting technology) influencing the growth of the 3D bioprinting market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the 3D bioprinting market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the 3D bioprinting market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Related Reports:

Bioinformatics Market

Biomaterials Market

Biosensors Market

Biosimilars Market

3D Printing Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech, and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

SkyQuest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748 Email: ...

Visit Our Website: