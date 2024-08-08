Global Sustainable Adhesives Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.3% Over The Forecast Period (2024 – 2034): A Report By TNR, The Niche Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising Eco-Consciousness and Stringent Regulations are Fueling Explosive Growth in the Global Sustainable Adhesives Market

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sustainable adhesives is witnessing robust growth, driven by increasing environmental regulations and the shift towards eco-friendly solutions across industries. Key growth drivers include heightened consumer demand for sustainable packaging, advancements in bio-based adhesive technologies, and the rise of green building initiatives. The market is also benefiting from expanding opportunities in sectors like automotive and construction, where sustainable adhesives are increasingly replacing traditional options.

The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily disrupted supply chains and slowed market growth, but it also accelerated the adoption of sustainable practices as companies sought to align with shifting consumer preferences and regulatory requirements. Post-pandemic, the market is poised for continued expansion, bolstered by innovation and sustainability-focused investments.

In Depth Regional Insights: Global Sustainable Adhesives Market

North America: North America is a leading region in the global sustainable adhesives market, driven by stringent environmental regulations and a strong emphasis on green technologies. The U.S. and Canada are major contributors, with significant investments in eco-friendly packaging and construction applications. The region's robust industrial infrastructure supports the adoption of advanced sustainable adhesive technologies. Additionally, consumer demand for sustainable products and corporate sustainability goals are accelerating market growth. The ongoing trend towards sustainable practices in various sectors, including automotive and healthcare, further enhances North America's position as a key player in the sustainable adhesives market.

Europe: Europe is at the forefront of the global sustainable adhesives market, propelled by aggressive environmental policies and a commitment to sustainability. The European Union's stringent regulations on VOC emissions and waste management drive the adoption of eco-friendly adhesives. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are leading the way in developing and implementing sustainable adhesive solutions across industries such as packaging, automotive, and construction. The region's focus on circular economy principles and green building standards contributes to a growing demand for innovative, low-impact adhesive technologies. Europe's strong regulatory framework and consumer preferences further bolster its dominant market position.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is rapidly expanding in the global sustainable adhesives market, driven by growing industrialization and increased environmental awareness. Countries like China, India, and Japan are major contributors, with rising demand for eco-friendly adhesives in packaging, automotive, and construction sectors. The region's dynamic economic growth, coupled with increasing regulatory pressure for sustainability, is accelerating market development. Additionally, the rise of green building practices and the shift towards renewable materials are fueling the adoption of sustainable adhesives. The market's growth is further supported by significant investments in R&D and advancements in adhesive technologies across Asia Pacific.

Latin America: Latin America is witnessing a gradual rise in the global sustainable adhesives market, influenced by increasing environmental regulations and growing consumer awareness. Countries such as Brazil and Mexico are showing heightened interest in sustainable packaging and construction solutions. Although the market is still developing compared to other regions, there is a growing trend towards adopting eco-friendly adhesives to meet regulatory requirements and consumer demands. The expansion of industries like packaging, automotive, and construction presents significant opportunities for sustainable adhesive growth. As regulatory frameworks strengthen and sustainability initiatives gain traction, Latin America is poised for continued market growth.

Middle East & Africa: The Middle East & Africa region is emerging in the global sustainable adhesives market, driven by expanding industrial sectors and growing awareness of environmental sustainability. While the market is in its early stages, countries like South Africa, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia are increasingly adopting sustainable adhesive solutions in construction, automotive, and packaging. The region's focus on green building projects and renewable energy is fueling demand for eco-friendly adhesives. However, challenges such as fluctuating raw material costs and varying regulatory standards may impact market growth. As sustainability becomes a greater focus, the Middle East & Africa is set to see incremental market expansion.

Key Takeaways of the Report:



Solvent-based dominated the sustainable adhesives market, capturing a substantial revenue share of 44.4% driven by their strong performance and versatility. Innovations in low-VOC formulations and eco-friendly solvents have enhanced their appeal, meeting both environmental regulations and diverse application needs across various industries.

Non-reactive technology is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the sustainable adhesives market, with a projected CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast timeline. This growth is driven by innovations in formulation and a rising demand for user-friendly, eco-friendly adhesive solutions across diverse applications.

Packaging industry dominated the global sustainable adhesives market with a revenue share of 20.1% in 2023 owing to heightened consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions and stringent environmental regulations. The shift towards recyclable and biodegradable materials drives the adoption of sustainable adhesives, making packaging a leading segment in the market. In 2023, Latin America solidified its position as the fourth-leading region in the global sustainable adhesives market , driven by increasing industrial activities and growing awareness of environmental sustainability. Expanding sectors such as packaging and construction, along with supportive regulatory frameworks, are fueling the demand for eco-friendly adhesive solutions across the region.

Following are the major companies active within the sustainable adhesives market:





Arkema

Artience Co., Ltd.

Avery Dennison Corporation

BASF SE

Dow

DuPont

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Jowat SE

Paramelt B.V.

Synthos Other Industry Participants

Key Developments:





In May 2024, H.B. Fuller Company, the world's largest dedicated adhesives provider, announced its acquisition of ND Industries Inc. This strategic move expands H.B. Fuller's portfolio with specialty adhesives for fastener locking and sealing, serving industries such as automotive, electronics, and aerospace. In March 2024, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) and Kraton Corporation (US) formed a partnership to enhance sustainability in adhesives. Henkel, a global leader in adhesives, sealants, and coatings, and Kraton Corporation, renowned for its sustainable biobased products from pine wood pulping, will collaborate under a multi-year supply agreement.

Global Sustainable Adhesives Market



By Type



Solvent-based

EVA Based

Bio-based Others

By Bonding Technology





Reactive Technology Non-Reactive Technology

By End Use Industry





Packaging

Construction

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Textiles

Paper & Pulp Others

By Region





North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

