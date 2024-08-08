FFO Celebrates 10Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The New York City-based, award-winning multi-family office represents a diverse portfolio of ultra-high-net-worth entrepreneurs, celebrities, and families

New York, NY, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flynn Family Office (“FFO”), a leading multi-family office and business management firm representing ultra-high-net worth individuals, today celebrated the company's tenth anniversary . Since its founding, FFO has provided its clients with an evolving suite of award-winning , innovative accounting, tax, advanced planning and business management services.

“From day one, FFO's core mission has been to secure peace of mind for each of the families we are proud to serve,” said Rick Flynn, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, FFO. “Our firm's record of achievement and longevity is a testament to our team's consistency, reliability, and dedication, and we remain committed to our relentless pursuit of providing the services and solutions needed to help each of our clients reach their personal and professional goals.”

“FFO's innovative 'hub and spoke' service model introduced a more reliable, time-effective way for ultra-high-net-worth clients to intake key information, implement tailored recommendations, and receive quality business and financial management services,” said Evan Jehle, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, FFO. “Our firm's inaugural decade has shifted the perception of the administrative services a multi-family office should provide, and I am confident that our team of expert practitioners will continue pushing the boundaries of advanced elite business and financial management strategies.”

“For 10 years, FFO has helped their clients manage their most critical affairs, avoid financial pitfalls, and protect multi-generational wealth,” said Michael Nathanson, CEO, Focus Financial Partners. “Rick, Evan, and their entire team have built one of the most forward-thinking client service operations in the multi-family-office sector, and Focus Financial Partners is proud to have been a part of their journey.”

Over the past decade, FFO has helped their ultra-high-net worth clients bolster their financial security thereby allowing them to take advantage of the benefits of exceptional wealth, from engaging in entrepreneurial pursuits to funding charitable endeavors. Specifically, the firm's innovative 'hub-and-spoke' model encourages clients to evaluate all major life decisions within the context of a defined long-term strategy, often aligning and managing third-party service provider relationships in a manner that maintains consistency in purpose and actions. The firm has also long served as a sector trendsetter through its influential thought leadership on a variety of key industry issues, such as bespoke business and financial management solutions , cybersecurity , and personnel management .

FFO offers customized family office and business management services to some of the world's wealthiest individuals and families and their advisors. FFO's personalized solutions encompass lifestyle and financial objectives, aligning elite teams of professionals that help to build and protect family fortunes, legacies, and reputations.

Because FFO combines sophisticated technical expertise with elevated regard for privacy and discretion, the firm represents many high-profile clients, including celebrities, athletes, entertainers, executives, and entrepreneurs.

