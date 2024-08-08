Ibex Wave Ix Wins 2024 Stevie® Award For Technology Excellence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-Powered CX Solutions Suite Delivers Transformative Outcomes for Top Brands

WASHINGTON, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement solutions, today announced that ibex Wave iX , its AI-enabled CX solution suite, was named a Bronze award winner in the 2024 Stevie ® Awards for Excellence . This honor underscores the effectiveness of ibex Wave iX in transforming the customer experience for our clients.



“We are delighted to receive the Stevie Award for Technology Excellence for our game-changing AI-powered Wave iX solution suite,” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant.“ibex is at the forefront of reshaping the customer experience landscape with GenAI to facilitate innovative, highly personalized interactions between customers and brands to build stronger and more profitable customer relationships.”

ibex takes a solutions-driven approach to align with specific business needs and deliver real solutions for transformative outcomes. ibex Wave iX, which includes three key solution sets-AgentAI, CustomerAI, and InsightsAI, uses the latest technology to enable the next generation of AI and agent-assisted CX.

“The ibex Wave iX solutions offer genuine digital transformation and advanced customer-facing self-service options for companies of all sizes as they evolve to deliver more personalized and intelligent customer interactions,” Dechant added.“Instead of force-fitting off-the-shelf solutions, we collaborate with our clients to provide tailored AI-enhanced CX solutions today that deliver transformative outcomes.”

Explore the full suite of ibex Wave iX solutions here .

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors.

“We congratulate all of the winners in the inaugural edition of the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence for their outstanding performance and celebrate their achievements,” said Stevies president Maggie Miller.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 30+ operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world's leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

