Boralex Announces The Appointment Of Ricky Fontaine To Its Board Of Directors

"All members of the Board of Directors and I are delighted to welcome Ricky Fontaine. He has all the qualities required to make a significant contribution to Boralex, both through his extensive experience in governance of Indigenous and non-Indigenous companies and through his background in economic development projects in a variety of industries, in addition to his history of strategic collaboration with Boralex in the development of the Apuiat wind power project," said Alain Rhéaume, Chairman of the Board of Boralex.

Ricky Fontaine has held numerous executive positions with national, regional and local organizations, including General Manager of the local government of Uashat mak Mani-uteman and General Manager of the Corporation de développement économique montagnaise. During these mandates, he worked on the strategic planning associated with government activities and the commercial operations of the community of Uashat (ITUM), and was a key player in the implementation of the Impact Benefit Agreements (IBAs) signed by Uashat in the mining and energy sectors.

Mr. Fontaine is also an active member of several boards of directors, including the First Peoples Innovation Centre (where he is also a member of the Finance committee) and Canada Post (where he is also a member of the Audit and ESG committees). He has participated in committees monitoring the implementation of IBAs between ITUM and ArcelorMittal, Iron Ore Quebec, Tata Steel Minerals Canada and Rio Tinto – IOC.

Mr. Fontaine also chaired the Board of Directors of the Laurentian Pilotage Authority, a Crown corporation, and was an ex-officio member of all its committees, in addition to sitting on the Board of Directors of the Régie du Bâtiment du Québec, including the Audit Committee, which he chaired on an interim basis.

Mr. Fontaine's experience will complement the varied skills of Boralex's current directors. With over 30 years of involvement in energy issues, he will bring a valuable perspective to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Fontaine currently runs his own consulting firm specializing in the management and analysis of government policies relating to Indigenous affairs and economic development.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to over 3 GW. We are developing a portfolio of close to 6.7 GW in wind, solar projects and storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

