Fulcrum GT To Offer Insight On Law Firm Transformation And The New Era In The Business Of Law At ILTACON 2024

Fulcrum GT, provider of the leading digital business for and professional services firms, announces its extensive participation in ILTACON 2024 as part of the company's continuing support as an ILTAMAX sponsor of the International Legal Association.



Fulcrum GT managing director Ahmed Shaaban will deliver a company update in Delta Ballroom A on Tuesday, August 13, at 9:00 a.m. as part of ILTA's conference programming. In the session“Case Closed: The verdict is clear – your legacy systems are holding you back. What to do now?” Shaaban will explore the increase in competitive pressure and change happening throughout the legal supply chain, taking a holistic look at the unfolding bigger picture of enterprise-grade transformation that is signaling a new era in the business of law. Joining Shaaban in the feature session will be Fulcrum clients and partners in generative AI and cloud computing who will share real-world success stories of transitioning from legacy systems to the enterprise solutions that other industries are thriving on. The session is geared for attendees from both law firms and corporate legal departments eager to embrace the future, stay ahead of the curve and accelerate their transformation journey.

In addition, Fulcrum is hosting a series of product demonstrations and roundtable sessions in its private demo room, Bayou D at Gaylord Opryland, as listed below. ILTACON attendees wishing to register for any of the following roundtable sessions or product demonstrations may do so here .