Shamim Mohammad, Carmax Chief Information And Technology Officer, Named To CIO Hall Of Fame

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognized for career accomplishments, including CarMax's innovation and digital transformation efforts

RICHMOND, VA, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax , Inc. (NYSE: KMX), announces EVP and Chief Information and Officer, Shamim Mohammad, was inducted into the prestigious CIO Hall of Fame during the 2024 CIO 100 Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on August 7. As one of 12 inductees, Shamim joins an elite group of CIOs who have significantly contributed to and profoundly influenced the profession while advancing the CIO role. The CIO Hall of Fame and the CIO 100 Symposium are organized and managed by CIO.com, the leading resource and publication for CIOs globally.

“This is an incredible honor, and I am truly humbled to be inducted into the CIO Hall of Fame. This recognition wouldn't be possible without the excellence and dedication of the entire CarMax Technology team and the many professionals I've been fortunate to work with in my career. At CarMax, our entrepreneurial teams drive innovation to continually enhance the associate and customer experience and drive our competitive advantage. Technology has truly transformed our company, and I am excited for CarMax's future as we continue to harness new technologies.”

With a technology career spanning over three decades, Shamim is recognized for his strategic leadership, visionary thinking, and groundbreaking innovation. He has served in senior leadership roles in both successful startups and Fortune 500 companies. Shamim was promoted to CIO in 2014 and was instrumental in CarMax's digital transformation to an industry-leading omnichannel retailer, offering a personalized, convenient, and digital experience for customers to buy cars on their terms – online, in-store, or a seamless integration of both. He also helped transform CarMax's technology and product functions from a project-centric approach to a product-oriented, nimble, digital organization, enabling CarMax to innovate at scale.

CarMax CEO Bill Nash said,“Shamim's tireless commitment to innovation has positioned the company as a trailblazer in the ever-changing digital landscape. He is known for cultivating a high-performing, entrepreneurial team and growing talent by fostering a culture of learning and innovation. Shamim is truly a transformative leader.”

In 2023, CarMax was recognized as a CIO 100 award winner for pioneering the adoption of generative AI to drive substantial business results and innovation. In 2021, Forbes featured Mohammad as one of the top 50 CIOs in the nation who are driving game-changing innovation. And, in 2020, MIT Sloan selected him as the recipient of the CIO Leadership Award, which recognizes one CIO from around the world who leads their organizations to deliver exemplary levels of business value through innovative use of technology.

