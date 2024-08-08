Toronto's Powerhouse Polsinello Team Joins Exp Realty, Totaling $213M In Volume In 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Top-tier team cites unmatched agent benefits and innovative business model as key factors









BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty ®,“the most agent-centric brokerage on the planetTM” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), proudly welcomes the powerhouse Polsinello Team, renowned for their exceptional service and stellar sales record. With 25 highly skilled agents, they achieved 218 closed transactions totaling $213 million in volume in 2023.

Based in York, the Polsinello Team covers the Greater Toronto Area, including Simcoe, Durham, and Toronto, and was recently ranked No. 16 for RE/MAX Canada this year.

“The Polsinello Team's commitment to excellence is reflected in the 845 5-star reviews they currently have on Google,” said Leo Pareja, eXp Realty Chief Executive Officer.“We are thrilled to support them as they further build their business and focus on growing their team.”

“Finding a brokerage that offered more in terms of commissions and benefits was our top priority and eXp Realty fit the bill perfectly,” Founder and team lead Frank Polsinello said.“eXp just has the best package of services and benefits for our team and that was what was most important to us. We are very conscious of what's best for our agents. The idea of a retirement fund and revenue share made a huge difference in our decision.”

Nadia Habib, eXp Realty SVP of Growth, Canada, noted that the Polsinello Team's core values of service and excellence align perfectly with eXp's values.

“I am incredibly proud to welcome this exceptional team to eXp Realty Canada,” she said.“Their talent, dedication, and innovative spirit will undoubtedly elevate our collective success and reinforce our commitment to excellence in real estate.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 87,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

