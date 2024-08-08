Sun-Maid® Promotes Steve Loftus To President & Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun-Maid Growers of California announced today that Steve Loftus has been promoted from the company's President and Chief Operating Officer to President and Chief Executive Officer. Additionally, Harry Overly will focus on his role as President and CEO of Flagstone Foods as he steps down from his position as Executive Chairman of Sun-Maid's Board of Directors on September 1, 2024, having successfully overseen a smooth leadership transition.

Paul Toste, Chairman of the Board, stated, "Harry's commitment and leadership have been instrumental in guiding Sun-Maid through a significant period of growth and transformation. We are appreciative of his services and optimistic about Sun-Maid's future under Steve's direction. Without question, Steve's vision and dedication to our grower families and the company will propel Sun-Maid to new heights."

Loftus, who joined Sun-Maid as President and COO in December 2022, has been recognized for his strong industry experience and ability to align partners around common objectives. As CEO, he will continue to focus on executing the company's strategic initiatives and driving efficiencies for growth.

“I am honored to assume the role of CEO and grateful for the support of the board and our grower-members,” said Steve Loftus.“I look forward to continuing to work closely with our team to build on our success and drive the business forward, ensuring that Sun-Maid remains a leader in the industry.”

With this leadership transition, Sun-Maid remains committed to its mission of being the timeless and trusted leader for innovative, high-quality, healthy, fun, fruit-based snacks and ingredient solutions while marketing products that return the best value to our cooperative grower members. The cooperative looks forward to this new chapter under Steve Loftus' leadership, confident that his strategic vision and dedication will further enhance Sun-Maid's legacy and market position.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Seita

559-231-3551

...



About Sun-Maid Growers of California: Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmer's cooperative of hundreds of grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid's innovative snacks continue to feed imaginations one little red box at a time-because when imagination is used for good, there's nothing more delicious! Always starting with a whole fruit you can see and taste, Sun-Maid continues to offer trusted go-to snacks that are simple and versatile-imagine that! For more information about Sun-Maid, visit and follow the brand on social media including TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.