(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Waterjet Cutting Machine is witnessing significant growth due to its superior versatility and precision in cutting various materials, which is critical in industries like automotive and aerospace. Pune, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterjet Cutting Machine Analysis: “According to SNS Insider Research, The Waterjet Cutting Machine Market size was estimated at USD 960 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1366.7 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.” The Advanced Capabilities and Versatility of Waterjet Cutting Technology The Waterjet Cutting Machine Market is driven by its amazing ability to cut complex shapes in materials. Flow International Corporation sells Mach series products, such as Mach series, able to process material as thick as 24 inches. The ability to machine, drill, or cut detailed designs or shapes with sufficient speed through materials such as glass, stones, and metals is one of the cutting-edge features of this technology. The force exerted from an abrasive cutter is 55,000 PSI, as water is ejected from the nozzle at 762 m/s. When garnet sand is added, the water jet is capable of handling grinding and cutting jobs, pulling it at 305 m/s. The two types of jet high-pressure cutting are pure water cutting and abrasive cutting, which results in cutouts with a range of 0.1 to 1.8mm. A waterjet machine incorporated with advanced software can drill through a 125 mm wood piece inlet 15 m/min without splitting nor does it cause the surface to be moisture, allowing for carved details. Waterjet is applicable in almost all materials compared to laser cutting on metals up to 25 mm in thickness and cannot be used on reflexive metals or EDM on conductive materials under 300 mm thick. Plasma cutting and flame cutting can cut thick metals up to 75 mm and 150 mm, respectively, but each has restrictions. Waterjet has the ability to penetrate to 300 mm of materials and 600 mm depths in some materials.





KMT Other Players Automotive Industry Leads with 32% Market Share in 2023 In 2023, the Automotive Industry maintained its position as the top competitor, with a notable 32% market share. Waterjet cutting machines are vital in producing complex automotive parts, contributing to the growth and influence of the industry. Moreover, integrating robotic systems into auto manufacturing lines enhances operational effectiveness.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 960 Million Market Size by 2032 US$ 1366.7 Million CAGR CAGR of 4% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers . Waterjet cutting machines are essential in numerous industries due to their precise cutting capability, ability to cut various materials without producing heat, and effectiveness in minimizing material waste, which leads to cost savings and resource optimization.

. The increasing need for high-precision cutting, supported by waterjet cutting's cool process to prevent thermal distortion and its safety advantages of not generating harmful fumes or dust, is crucial for sectors such as aerospace and defense, and attractive in strict regulatory settings.

The 3D waterjet cutting machines were the predominant force in the market in 2023, accounting for 53% of the total share. Advancements in 3D cutting technology, like the ability to cut in five axes and a rotating head that can rotate 360 degrees, now enable precise and versatile cutting of various materials.

The Hardware segment is currently the biggest expense in the budget, accounting for 45% of the market share. Main costs for purchasers consist of waterjet cutting systems and essential components like high-pressure pumps, nozzles, and cutting heads.

Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Key Segmentation:

By Industry



Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Metal Fabrication

Construction Others

By Product Type



3D

Micro Robotic

By Offerings



Hardware

Software Services

Asia-Pacific Led the revenue share in 2023

The Waterjet Cutting Machine Market was largely controlled by the Asia Pacific region in 2023, with a market share of 36.54%. Expected economic expansion and industrial development in China, India, and South Korea are forecasted to drive an increase in demand. During the anticipated period, market expansion in the region will be further boosted by growth in the material handling, electronic components, metal and mining industries, and the food, beverage, and tobacco sectors.

Regional Coverage

. North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe])

. Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

. Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East])

. Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa]

. Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Set for Rapid Growth with Technological Advances and Expanding Industrial Applications

The Waterjet Cutting Machine Market is expected to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, fuelled by advancements in technology and the increasing use in various industries. Enhancements in waterjet technology, such as increased pressure levels and better accuracy, are making it more attractive to a range of industries. Waterjet cutting's ability to work with various materials and thicknesses makes it a popular choice over traditional cutting methods in industries like aerospace, automotive, and metalworking. Its precise production of complex parts is driving its increasing adoption.

Recent Developments

In June 2023: Flow International Corporation unveiled Mach 200c and EchoJet waterjet systems, transforming precise cutting with bevel and five-axis functionalities. These advancements set new benchmarks in the industry, allowing for intricate manufacturing of parts.

Key Takeaways



Acquire a comprehensive grasp of the Waterjet Cutting Machine Market's dynamics, encompassing growth drivers, technological advancements, and industry trends.

Recognize important growth prospects and upcoming trends to keep businesses ahead in the competitive field.

Comprehend the capabilities and possibilities of various market sectors, such as hardware, software, and application fields.

Investigate market trends in different regions and pinpoint the main drivers of growth in major areas such as Asia Pacific and North America. Stay updated on recent product releases, technological advances, and strategic collaborations among major players in the Waterjet Cutting Machine Market.

