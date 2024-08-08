Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The following amendment has been made to the 'PayPoint Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding' announcement released on 07/08/2024 at 15:22.
Sections 1(a)(7) and Section 4(c)(7) and (d)(7) of the Notification of Dealing Form have been replaced to show the total number of Dividend Shares purchased on behalf of Stephen O'Neill by way of an election under The PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan. All other information remains unchanged. The fully amended text is shown below.
08 August 2024
PayPoint Plc ("the Company")
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together“PDMRs”)
1. The PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan – Dividend Reinvestment
The Company was notified on 07 August 2024 that the first instalment of the final cash dividend paid by the Company on 06 August 2024 was reinvested by way of an election under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan to purchase ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company on 07 August 2024 for PDMRs as set out below, including the following Directors:
|
| Dividend Shares
Purchase Date: 07/08/2024
Purchase Price: £6.64
| Nicholas Wiles
| 32
| Rob Harding
| 7
The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
PayPoint Plc
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| 1. Katy Wilde
| 2. Josephine Toolan
| 3. Christopher Paul
| 4. Simon Coles
| 5. Anthony Sappor
| 6. Nicholas Williams
| 7. Stephen O'Neill
| 8. Nicholas Wiles
| 9. Benjamin Ford
| 10. Mark Latham
| 11. Tanya Murphy
| 12. Anna Holness
| 13. Rob Harding
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PDMR
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| PayPoint Plc
| b)
| LEI
| 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Dividend Shares purchased by the SIP Provider, Howells Trustee Limited (as Trustee of the PayPoint Plc SIP Trust), on behalf of and awarded to participants under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan.
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| 1.
| £6.64
| 83
| 2.
| £6.64
| 82
| 3.
| £6.64
| 64
| 4.
| £6.64
| 57
| 5.
| £6.64
| 37
| 6.
| £6.64
| 21
| 7.
| £6.64
| 17
| 8.
| £6.64
| 32
| 9.
| £6.64
| 34
| 10.
| £6.64
| 25
| 11.
| £6.64
| 26
| 12.
| £6.64
| 17
| 13.
| £6.64
| 7
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|
| Aggregate Volume(s)
| Aggregate Price(s)
| Aggregate Total
| 1.
| 83
| £6.64
| £551.12
| 2.
| 82
| £6.64
| £544.48
| 3.
| 64
| £6.64
| £424.96
| 4.
| 57
| £6.64
| £378.48
| 5.
| 37
| £6.64
| £245.68
| 6.
| 21
| £6.64
| £139.44
| 7.
| 17
| £6.64
| £112.88
| 8.
| 32
| £6.64
| £212.48
| 9.
| 34
| £6.64
| £225.76
| 10.
| 25
| £6.64
| £166.00
| 11.
| 26
| £6.64
| £172.64
| 12.
| 17
| £6.64
| £112.88
| 13.
| 7
| £6.64
| £46.48
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 7 August 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| XLON
