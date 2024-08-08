Smart Manufacturing Market To Surpass $813.86 Billion By 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford, USA, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the smart will attain a value of $813.86 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period (2024-2031). The smart manufacturing market has expanded rapidly in the last few years and is expected to continue steadily in the future. "Smart manufacturing" is the term used to describe the digitization of industrial manufacturing at all stages, including management, design, production, distribution, and marketing. By using automation, artificial intelligence, and networked robotics to analyze data at every stage of the process, businesses can stay adaptable and quickly adjust their business models. A multitude of factors have contributed to the growth of the smart manufacturing market, such as implementation of government initiatives to support automation systems, proliferation of investment opportunities in Industry 4.0, rise in the focus on safety compliance, and surge in the cost of labor in developing nations. Download a detailed overview:

Market Leader: Software's Strategic Importance in Smart Manufacturing

The software segment, which had the largest revenue share of 49.3% in 2023, is expected to lead the market over the projection period. The industry's software division is driving automation and acts as its cornerstone. Error risk is decreased since advanced software is expected to operate robots, drones, and other equipment without the need for human participation. Due to the software, the market can advance significantly in terms of R&D for new, more adaptable solutions.

AI & ML: Evolving Smart Manufacturing Sector due to Continued Rapidity of the Business

AI & ML is the primary sector of the smart manufacturing business growing at the fastest rate in the globe. Manufacturing is transforming due to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), which are enabling autonomous decision-making, predictive analytics, and optimization for quality control and demand forecasting. The continued rapidity of the business has contributed to the growing use of AI and ML algorithms in almost all production sectors. The reason for this is the increasing demand for these tools' capacity to offer a wealth of information, facilitating knowledge-based decision-making and well-informed actions. Manufacturers who are always looking for ways to increase productivity and adapt to changes frequently rely on AI and ML solutions, which are increasingly becoming essential partners in the development of smart manufacturing.

Regional Insights: North America is at the Forefront of Smart Manufacturing due to early adoption of superior technology.

In the coming years, North America, which is already the largest market for smart manufacturing globally, is expected to draw in even more clients. For many factors, including early adoption of improved technology, automation development, and structural support of smart manufacturing synergy, North America is leading the partnership. Thanks to the presence of major IT businesses, academic institutions, and a supportive regulatory environment, smart manufacturing is a global leader.

Driving Innovation: Asia-Pacific's Contribution to the Smart Manufacturing Sector due to rise in industrialization

Asia Pacific is the area of the global smart manufacturing market growing at the fastest rate. The Asia-Pacific region's rise in smart manufacturing appears to be primarily driven by surge in industrialization, rise in investment in manufacturing 4.0 technology, and of the manufacturing sector in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Furthermore, government initiatives are being put into place all throughout Asia-Pacific to help the manufacturing sector digitize and automate its production technology. These initiatives should have a significant impact on how quickly various industries embrace smart manufacturing platforms globally, positioning the sector as a driving force behind the market's expansion on a worldwide scale.

Smart manufacturing Market Insights

Drivers:



Integration of industrial IoT

Demand for connected supply chain Implementation of government policies

Restraints:



High initial investment

Data security concerns Lack of skilled workers

The following are the Top Smart Manufacturing Companies



SAP SE

PTC, Inc.

ABB Limited

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

Emerson Electric Co.

3D Systems Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

General Electric Company Oracle Corporation

Key Questions Covered in the Smart Manufacturing Market Report



What factors drive the growth of the market?

What are the dominant segments in the smart manufacturing market? Who are the key players operating in the market?

This report provides the following insights:

Drivers, challenges



Analysis of key drivers (integration of industrial IoT, implementation of government policies), restraints (high initial investment and lack of skilled workers), opportunities (industry initiatives), and challenges (data security and privacy) influencing the growth of the smart manufacturing market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the smart manufacturing market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the smart manufacturing market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

