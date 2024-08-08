Cenegenics Selected To Feature In World Impact Productions'“Breakthroughs” PSA Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

World Impact Productions has become a world leader in Public Service Announcements

Bringing breakthrough advancements to optimization and longevity

The Breakthroughs PSA Series: The World's Leading Source of Impactful Advancements

Pioneering Age Management Leader Cenegenics to be Highlighted for Their Innovations in Anti-Aging and Preventive Healthcare

- Mark Allan, Executive Producer, WIPMIAMI, FL, US, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- World Impact Productions is pleased to announce that Cenegenics , a global leader in age management and preventive healthcare, has been selected to feature in their esteemed Public Service Announcement (PSA) campaign, "Breakthroughs." The“Breakthroughs” series is dedicated to showcasing breakthrough technologies and advancements that are transforming industries and enhancing lives.Cenegenics has been at the forefront of age management for over 25 years, transforming the way they approach aging through personalized, evidence-based programs that focus on optimizing health and promoting longevity. By tailoring plans to individual needs and integrating cutting-edge diagnostics, Cenegenics ensures comprehensive care that goes beyond traditional medicine.About CenegenicsAt the heart of Cenegenics lies a commitment to optimizing health and fostering longevity. The organization's personalized approach considers individual health profiles, genetic nuances, and lifestyle habits, designing tailored plans for each patient that ensure thorough and impactful care. This personalized touch extends to the integration of cutting-edge diagnostics, advanced biomarker assessments, and state-of-the-art medical technology, providing patients with the most current advancements in anti-aging and preventive medicine.Cenegenics doesn't just treat symptoms – they empower individuals to make lasting lifestyle changes. Through their Performance Health Program, patients receive ongoing support and guidance, including regular check-ins, quarterly blood draws, educational resources, and tools to help maintain and sustain a healthy lifestyle. With Cenegenics, individuals can rediscover vitality and embrace a life of wellness.With 29 locations across the globe, including Miami, Beverly Hills, New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, Mexico, and Brazil, Cenegenics is on a path to partner with patients wherever they are located. Learn more at .About World Impact Productions and the“Breakthroughs” SeriesWorld Impact Productions is internationally renowned for producing exceptionally high-quality, impactful content, television programming, commercials and popular films that showcase the award winning talents of many of the industries very best A-list celebrities, Producers, Directors and Cinematographers alike. But this“Breakthroughs” PSA campaign is an opportunity to showcase and bring awareness to groundbreaking technologies and developments that are making significant positive impacts on society.“Cenegenics exemplifies the type of pioneering spirit and commitment to excellence that we aim to highlight in the 'Breakthroughs' series,” said Mark Allan, Executive Producer at World Impact Productions.“Their dedication to proactive and personalized healthcare sets a new standard in the field of age management and preventive medicine. We are excited to share their story and the profound impact they have on their patients' lives.”The“Breakthroughs” PSA campaign will feature Cenegenics' innovative approach to health optimization and longevity, showcasing how their advanced programs and technologies are making a difference in the lives of many around the world.

Lisa Meyers

OMD prm

+1 305-974-1346

...