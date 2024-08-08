PINK & POWERFUL: The 5Th Annual Pink Apple Gala & Awards In New York City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From fashionistas to philanthropists, nearly two hundred attendees will wear their best pink ensemble to the 5th Annual Pink Apple Gala & Awards on Sunday, September 8th, from 5-9 PM at Roulette. The charitable celebration, with sponsors including Apple Awards, Papi Wines,Porsche of Brooklyn, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, and more, will honor seven emerging and established Black women making moves within their respective industries and, most importantly, benefit Women Who Influence, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women, celebrates outstanding women who have made significant contributions in various fields under the guidance of Gabrieline Reece, Founder of Women Who Influence and Pink Apple Gala and Awards."I am thrilled to welcome everyone to the Pink Apple Gala, an event dedicated to celebrating the strength, resilience, and achievements of women who tirelessly work to make a difference in their communities. The Pink Apple Gala is not just an evening of recognition and celebration; it is a powerful reminder of the collective impact we can have when we support and uplift one another. I am honored to stand alongside such inspiring women and look forward to the continued growth and empowerment that events like this foster" says Gabrieline Reece, Founder of Women Who Influence.The Pink Apple Gala serves as a platform to recognize and honor these women for their achievements, inspiring others to pursue their passions and positively impact their communities. The Gala will include: Live entertainment, an awards ceremony, cocktail reception, and a seated dinner for VIP attendees. A generous portion of the proceeds will support Women Who Influence's new mental health curriculum, "Speak Out Loud." Developed by Women Who Influence, this comprehensive program educates and empowers youth to recognize, prevent, and respond to mental health challenges while promoting healthy relationships and well-being. Through interactive workshops, educational materials, and support resources, the program aims to equip youth with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to speak out against violence and prioritize their mental health.The 5th Annual Pink Apple Gala & Awards will feature appearances by: Carol Maraj, Keynote Speaker; Tiana Heath, Gala Host; Jionne McMichael, Gala Presenter and Bianca Golden, America's Next Top ModelThe Pink Apple Gala & Awards will honor several outstanding women this year, including:TRAILBLAZER AWARD: Alysha Campbell, Culture Shift HRCREATIVE IN ENTREPRENEURSHIP: Regina Gwynn, Black Women Talk TechCREATIVE IN BUSINESS AWARD: Ilka Jordan, Jordan Alliance Group & The Alliance NexusCREATIVE IN COMMUNICATION AWARD | Kim Marshall, Wilson Marshall PR+EventsLEADERSHIP AWARD | Ayisha Mendez, Forbes BLKCOMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD | Therese Myers, Yes Girls CreateWHAT YOU DO MAKES A DIFFERENCE AWARD | Kaylani Vasquez, Boss Babe & BrunchThe 5th Annual Pink Apple Gala & Award will take place on Sunday, September 8th, from 5-9 PM at Roulette Intermedium, sponsored by Apple Awards, Char Cute Board, Kira's Kupcake Kafe, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, Porsche of Brooklyn, Papi Wines, and Wilson Marshall PR + Special EventsTickets on sale from $60 - 124 at:

