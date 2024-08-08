GOLD's GYM UNVEILS NEWLY RENOVATED ATLANTA-AREA GYM INSPIRED BY 'THE MECCA'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Iconic brand plans to open up to 8 more Greater Atlanta locations

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold's Gym , the growing iconic fitness brand, has unveiled its newly renovated gym in the Hamilton Mill area , created in the image of its legendary original location, The Mecca in Venice Beach.

The 24,800-square-foot gym at 1250 Auburn Road in Dacula is owned by franchisee Koran Winters, who purchased it in 2023. Winters has plans to grow the brand's footprint in the Atlanta area, with one new gym opening planned per year over the next seven to eight years.

"Gold's Gym represents a growth opportunity with an iconic brand and leader in the fitness space," said Winters. "I've been a Gold's Gym fan since I was a member as a teen, and I love the direction the brand is taking with its new gyms. I look forward to bringing the Gold's legacy back to the Atlanta area in a big way."

The updated gym now has a legacy-inspired, all-new look and feel with brick walls and wooden accents, best-in-class gym80 equipment and a reproduction of The Mecca's famous green wall.

"We are growing the Gold's brand in the U.S. and globally by going back to our bodybuilding roots, which at Gold's means gaining muscle, toning up and becoming stronger," said Gold's Gym co-CEO Danny Waggoner. "Every member at Gold's becomes part of a long line of serious fitness buffs and bodybuilders who have come to Gold's Gym to fulfill their potential and reach their fitness goals."

The gym also celebrates the brand's history with a "Legend Wall," featuring photos of Arnold Schwarzenegger, the famed bodybuilder who came up through Gold's Gym.

Amenities include a cardio cinema, energizing group classes, a functional training area, a pro shop, on-site childcare and a smoothie bar. Images are available here .

The Hamilton Mill Gold's Gym is open Monday through Thursday from 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For membership information, go to . Find information on franchise opportunities at .

About Gold's Gym

What started out in 1965 as a small gym in Venice Beach, California, has since become one of the most iconic fitness brands in the world - Gold's Gym. Over the last 59 years, Gold's Gym has developed into a global brand with over 600 locations spanning six continents. In 2020, the RSG Group acquired Gold's Gym and integrated the brand into its portfolio, making it the global leader in the fitness sector. For more information, go to goldsgym or follow Gold's Gym on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn,

TikTok or X .

Media contact:

Ashley Lennington

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Gold's Gym