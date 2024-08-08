An Unplanned Pregnancy, Scared And Alone

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Safe Haven for Newborns. Helping mothers and safely placing newborns in caring arms.

Unplanned pregnancy? You are not alone, A Safe Haven for Newborns can help.

A Safe Haven for Newborns Signage designating hospitals, fire and EMS stations as Safe Haven.

A Safe Haven for Newborns is Here to Help

- Nick Silverio, Founder, A Safe Haven for NewbornsMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation, d/b/a A Safe Haven for Newborns, in Miami is the go-to organization in Florida supporting safe and legal infant direct surrenders under Florida's Safe Haven statute. Their mission is to end infant abandonment, and it begins by offering the scared expectant mothers the support and services they need.Founded 23 years ago by Nick Silverio, Safe Haven for Newborns is the safety net for the women and girls who find themselves with an unplanned pregnancy. Help is just a phone call away at the 24/7 multilingual helpline or by visiting A Safe Haven for Newborns webpage.Silverio recognized the dire need to help these women and their unborn infants and began assembling a statewide referral database. The network of agencies, across all 67 Florida counties, provides referral help for counseling, postpartum depression, health-related issues, baby necessities, women's shelters, maternity homes, abuse and suicide issues, adoption and confidentially placing the infant at a safe haven location to name just a few of the services offered. All services are strictly confidential and are offered at no cost to the pregnant girls, women in crisis.“A Safe Haven for Newborns seeks to address the escalating crisis of infant abandonment by providing nonjudgmental help and resources. A plight that crosses all categories of age, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status. The goal is to give the distressed expectant mothers the assistance they need to make the decision that is right for her and her infant,” Silverio said.In the past 23 years, there have been six instances where the mother has surrendered her infant and then changed her mind. Working within the 30-day window set forth in the Florida Safe Haven statute and attorneys specializing in Family Law A Safe Haven for Newborns helped restore the mother's parental rights.The Foundation does not publicize the surrender of a newborn to protect the mother's anonymity in the community. In the first six-months of 2024, 18 women safely surrendered their newborn in the arms of a trained health professional. To date, 407 newborns have been given a chance at life - 397 in Florida, nine in other states, and one in Honduras. 72 new mothers, where anonymity was not a concern, chose a different option, that of a private licensed adoption agency of their choice. They have served over 6,000 pregnant girls, women in their time of need.In order for the program to be successful, Silverio knew from the very beginning that he needed to work closely with Fire, EMS, and the Hospitals. A“partnership” based on trust, respect, and a common mission to help those in need was born.“These partnerships have contributed to the joint success of the Safe Haven for Newborns Program,” said Silverio.All Fire, EMS, and Hospitals display the Safe Haven for Newborns signage designating them as a safe haven. Signage is provided at no charge to the hospitals and firehouses. The Foundation also provides the medical personnel with the training to know what to do when a newborn is surrendered. Over 20,000 professionals have taken the online training that is offered free to them.Identified as a national model program in saving newborns from abandonment and assisting pregnant girls, women in crisis, A Safe Haven for Newborns has assisted other states and countries to develop similar programs that work for their communities. They were instrumental in helping Panama pass its own safe haven law. Silverio is in communication with a religious organization in Sri Lanka and key hospital personnel in South Africa to develop a similar program in their countries.For more information on how you can make a difference in the life of an unborn child, visit A Safe Haven for Newborns website .ABOUT THE GLORIA M. SILVERIO FOUNDATIONThe Gloria M. Silverio Foundation 501 C3, d/b/a A Safe Haven for Newborns, is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 by Nick Silverio. A Safe Haven for Newborns assists girls/women facing an unexpected pregnancy - saving two lives - in complete anonymity, protecting her right to privacy. For information, visit ....

