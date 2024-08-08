Robin Cox Inspiring Mentors With CHOICES: Encouraging Youth To Achieve Greatness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WHANGAREI, NORTHLAND, NEW ZEALAND, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The youth struggle with challenges and uncertainty today, constantly needing hope, guidance and positive role models. This is where the recently published "CHOICES : Encouraging Youth to Achieve Greatness," becomes a source of encouragement for those working closely with young people.Youth's challenges have multiplied after the pandemic, causing more anxiety, confusion, and a sense of underachievement. "CHOICES: Encouraging Youth to Achieve Greatness" addresses these problems head-on by offering practical insights that align with a global context. It provides useful tips and expert strategies to guide mentors and educators on how they can connect well with youth.Seasoned mentor and author Robin Cox shares over forty years of experience as an educator and mentor. The proven framework he has developed mentoring over 1000 young people through the pages of "CHOICES: Encouraging Youth to Achieve Greatness." Parents, teachers, coaches, mentors, and youth workers will feel inspired to empower youngsters to reach their fullest potential. He took five years to complete this valuable manuscript, a testament to his thoughtfulness.Those already aware of this influential author will know that Cox is a proud cancer survivor. He gained various insights from his journey battling this deadly disease as a teenager with the support of wonderful teachers and mentors. He has discussed how his early life trials made him oblige to helping others in this book. Author and former school principal Paul Browning comments:“Robin Cox has been a leader for decades. He has influenced countless people, but his passion, because of his story of growing up, is the leadership of youth. This book brings together four decades of experience in influencing young people's lives that have helped thousands to 'achieve greatness.'”What sets "CHOICES: Encouraging Youth to Achieve Greatness" apart is its simple and accessible approach. Cox has formatted his decades of research, mentoring, and teaching into a user-friendly framework that anyone who works with youth can easily apply. This practical, advice-packed publication is a must-read, helping mentors understand how the adolescent brain works and their unique needs. Retired educator and former school principal Paul Fleischack writes:“CHOICES: Encouraging Youth to Achieve Greatness" presents sound wisdom, insights, and strategies for guiding young people through life challenges.” Cox believes that everyone has the potential to become a coach, mentor, or positive influencer of young individuals. His insightful book contains a message of hope and empowerment. It promotes the belief that greatness-or reaching one's unique potential-is attainable for everyone. He encourages his readership to rethink their beliefs regarding success.”Robin stresses the importance of the power of choice, and how it defines one's attitudes and ultimately guides individuals towards achieving personal victory. Readers will notice his refreshing and authentic perspective as he shares his messages and tips about attaining one's hopes and dreams.Key Takeaways from "CHOICES: Encouraging Youth to Achieve Greatness" for Readers:While reading this valuable book, readers will take away these influential key points highlighted by Robin Cox:.Non-judgementally and empathetically walking in a young person's shoes – sometimes feeling the pain-is a key to successful youth mentoring. Genuinely listen to their experiences and problems, and strive to communicate at their level..Active listening is another important skill that mentors need to master to connect with and understand their mentees and build trust. Ask them open-ended, non-threatening questions and listen to the underlying messages beyond their words..The power of sound planning and achieving personal goals is transformational. It would help mentors take the right practical steps to support youngsters toward their dreams.These were three of the major takeaways that readers would discover while exploring the contents of this book. However, Robin's work reminds readers of the importance of becoming authentic role models for young minds. He also advises mentors not to be hard on themselves as they journey with young people during one of the most confusing times in their lives. Building trust or meaningful relationships takes time.A Meaningful Resource for the Post-Pandemic World"CHOICES: Encouraging Youth to Achieve Greatness" is more than just any book; it is an invitation to reflect on youngsters' role that shapes their lives in a post-pandemic world. Cox's true stories of mentoring teenagers across various countries provide an inspiration to engage actively with teens. His in-depth and credible tips are universally applicable, helping those who genuinely believe in the potential of our youth.Andrew Cook, another former school principal, writes:“In Robin's succinct and easily approachable "CHOICES: Encouraging Youth to Achieve Greatness", he provides a means for those of us who would like to be more effective as mentors to our youth, with a practical way of doing so, based upon latest brain research and a long life of mentoring experience. . . . He unpacks the theory behind the approach but bolsters this with eminently practical advice that one can follow. This book is a distillation, like a precious and rare perfume, of the hard-won lessons in love from a very good man. Read it!”If you want to become a positive voice in youngster's lives, buy "CHOICES: Encouraging Youth to Achieve Greatness." This press release is your sign to get your hands on this essential resource, whether you're a parent, teacher, coach, mentor, or community member. It is your chance to step up and support our young people's journey to greatness, and to remember that every life matters!

Emily Martin

Book Publishers NZ

email us here