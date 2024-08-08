No Word On Sheikh Hasina's Plan To Leave India, Says MEA

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) NEW DELHI: During a press meet on Thursday, of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India has no information on when former Bangladeshi Prime Hasina, who recently arrived in India on short notice, plans to leave the country.

"We do not have any update on her plans," Jaiswal replied to query about Sheikh Hasina's future plans after fleeing her country and seeking refuge in India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is keeping a close eye on the evolving situation in Bangladesh, where violent protests have led to Sheikh Hasina's resignation and departure. Randhir Jaiswal assured that the safety of Indians still in Bangladesh is a top priority.

"As far as India is concerned, interests of people of Bangladesh are foremost in our mind," he added.

Jaiswal expressed hope for a swift restoration of law and order in Bangladesh, which is currently forming an interim government. India has been invited to participate in the oath-taking ceremony of the new government, with the MEA confirming that the High Commissioner to Bangladesh is likely to attend.

"Diplomatic community members have been invited to participate and it is likely that our high commissioner (to Bangladesh) would participate", Jaiswal said.

The MEA's statement comes as Bangladesh navigates a period of political uncertainty, with India closely monitoring developments to ensure the well-being of its citizens and maintain regional stability.

